Watch Baltimore vs. Denver: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Ravens vs. Broncos football game
Who's Playing
Baltimore Ravens (home) vs. Denver Broncos (away)
Current records: Baltimore 1-1; Denver 2-0
What to Know
Baltimore will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Denver at 1:00 p.m. Baltimore are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5 point margin of victory.
Baltimore were out to avenge their 27-31 defeat to Cincinnati from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Baltimore took a 23-34 hit to the loss column at the hands of Cincinnati. Baltimore's loss came about despite a quality game from Joe Flacco, who passed for 376 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Last week, Denver won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Oakland 20-19. The success made it back-to-back wins for Denver.
Denver's win lifted them to 2-0 while Baltimore's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. In their win, Denver relied heavily on Case Keenum, who accumulated 222 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD. Baltimore will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Ravens are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Broncos.
Last season, Baltimore were 8-6-2 against the spread. As for Denver, they were 4-11-1 against the spread
Series History
Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Denver Broncos 19 vs. Baltimore Ravens 13
