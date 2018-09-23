Watch Baltimore vs. Denver: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Baltimore Ravens (home) vs. Denver Broncos (away)

Current records: Baltimore 1-1; Denver 2-0

What to Know

Baltimore will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Denver at 1:00 p.m. Baltimore are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5 point margin of victory.

Baltimore were out to avenge their 27-31 defeat to Cincinnati from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Baltimore took a 23-34 hit to the loss column at the hands of Cincinnati. Baltimore's loss came about despite a quality game from Joe Flacco, who passed for 376 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Last week, Denver won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Oakland 20-19. The success made it back-to-back wins for Denver.

Denver's win lifted them to 2-0 while Baltimore's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. In their win, Denver relied heavily on Case Keenum, who accumulated 222 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD. Baltimore will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Ravens are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Broncos.

Last season, Baltimore were 8-6-2 against the spread. As for Denver, they were 4-11-1 against the spread

Series History

Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.