The Week 16 NFL schedule sees a number of teams playing their final home games of the regular season. Thus, there's nearly a full year's worth of home games to gather NFL betting trends from in order to help with Week 16 NFL picks. Two of those teams with their final home stands include the Ravens, who are -3 versus the Patriots, as well as the Cardinals who are +3 versus the Falcons. Both Baltimore and Arizona have a league-high of six ATS home losses this year, perhaps, making them ones to fade with Week 16 NFL predictions.

There are more road favorites than home teams giving points, according to the Week 16 NFL odds. Amongst those home dogs are Giants (+2.5) versus the Vikings, the Panthers (+3) against the Bucs and the Titans (+2.5) against a Chiefs squad that lost Patrick Mahomes to a torn ACL and has been eliminated from playoff contention. All of the updated Week 16 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 16 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 on a 52-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 16 NFL picks is that the Ravens (-3, 48.5) cover versus New England on Sunday night. Baltimore is coming off a dominant 24-0 win over Cincinnati, while the Patriots saw their 10-game win streak come to an end at the hands of Buffalo. The Pats have now dropped two of their last three versus the spread, as the team allowed season highs in points (35) and rushing yards (168) in the defeat to the Bills. Now, New England has to face the league's No. 3 rushing offense, led by Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson, and the quarterback has a stunning 16-0 regular season record in Week 15 or later. Baltimore is projected to rush for over 170 yards, which allows the Ravens to cover versus the spread 60% of the time.

Another one of its Week 16 NFL predictions: the Chiefs (-2.5, 37.5) cover versus the Titans in well over 50% of simulations in a Sunday kickoff at 1 p.m. ET. Patrick Mahomes' (torn ACL) injury shifted this line a full touchdown from Chiefs -10.5, but Kansas City still has a more complete team in just about all regards than Tennessee. While the Chiefs' No. 20 rushing offense isn't great, it's miles ahead of Tennessee's No. 30 ground attack. Then on defense, Kansas City boasts top 10 rankings in both points allowed and yards allowed, while the Titans rank in the bottom six in both categories. Tennessee is only 3-12 ATS over its last 15 home games and just allowed both its second-most total yards (430) and passing yards (292) of the year to San Fran on Sunday, so Gardner Minshew should be able to find success. The model also says the Under hits well over 50% of the time.

