In some ways, Sunday's game between the Browns and Ravens can be considered a must win for both teams. Only 32 teams since 1990 have made the playoffs after starting 0-2, with only three of those teams going onto win the Super Bowl.

Making this game even more crucial is the fact that it's a division game. The loser of this game will not only be 0-2, they'll also have a winless record within the AFC North, one of the NFL's toughest divisions.

Baltimore finds itself in this position after blowing a 40-26 lead in the final minutes of last Sunday's eventual one-point loss to the Bills. Cleveland is also licking its wounds after losing a one-point game to the visiting Bengals. In defeat, the Browns did receive a gritty effort from their defense, which held Joe Burrow and the rest of Cincinnati's offense to just 11 first downs and 141 total yards.

Where to watch Browns vs. Ravens

When: Sunday, Sept. 14 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Ravens -11.5; O/U 45.5 (via FanDuel)

Browns vs. Ravens: Need to know

Joe knows Baltimore. Sunday will be Flacco's first game in Baltimore as the opposing quarterback. Flacco, who spent the first 11 years of his career in Baltimore, enjoyed a solid run with the Ravens that included a Super Bowl win at the end of the 2012 season. Flacco was named MVP of that game after throwing three touchdowns against the 49ers. Flacco faced the Ravens for the first time in Week 1 of the 2022 season as a member of the Jets. He went 47 of 59 for 308 yards with a touchdown and a pick in a 24-9 loss.

Browns' rookie watch. One Browns player to keep an eye on Sunday is rookie running back Dylan Sampson. Along with leading the team in rushing last week, Sampson also caught all eight of his targets for 64 yards. Look for the Sampson to continue to receive a similar workload against the Ravens.

Garrett still dominant. When Baltimore has the ball, you better believe that the Ravens will be trying to stay away from Myles Garrett, who had a monster Week 1 vs. Cincinnati. Garrett had two sacks, five solo tackles and an NFL-best four tackles for loss last week in a losing cause.

Turnovers galore. Turnovers played a key role in both teams' one-point losses last week. Flacco threw two picks in the second half last Sunday, with the first one setting up Cincinnati's go-ahead field goal. Derrick Henry's fumble late in the fourth quarter jump-started Buffalo's epic comeback.

Browns vs. Ravens prediction, pick

Cleveland's defense is tough, but Baltimore has a formidable trio on offense in Henry, Lamar Jackson, and wideout Zay Flowers. Last week, Jackson led all NFL QBs in several categories, including average yards-per-attempts and quarterback rating. Henry led all NFL running backs with 169 yards on the ground, while Flowers' 143 receiving yards was more than any other receiver in Week 1. Because of their offensive firepower, I'm going with the Ravens in a game that might be closer than the prognosticators think. Pick: Ravens 24, Browns 17