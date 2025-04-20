The Stanley Cup Playoffs began Saturday as 16 teams aim to hoist Lord Stanley's Cup as the champions of the NHL. A Canadian team hasn't won the title since 1993 and five teams from north of the border are aiming to prevent that streak from extending one more year, including the Winnipeg Jets. They are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and had the best record in hockey this year. Bettors have plenty of opportunities to wager on these games and series and can do so with new-user promos from the top sportsbooks.

Here's a breakdown of the first round of the NHL Playoffs.

Brand Promo CBS promo code FanDuel Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly None required Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

BetMGM and Fanatics are running bet insurance promotions, albeit in very different ways. BetMGM's promo is for your very first bet with the sportsbook. If that bet loses, you receive your stake back in the form of bonus bets for up to $1,500. At Fanatics, the sportsbook covers your first bet of the day for your first 10 days with the book up to $100 each day, meaning if you wager $100 as your first bet each day and they all lose, you can get $1,000 in bonus bets back.

FanDuel, DraftKings and bet365 are all offering "bet and get" promotions for new users. This is where an initial wager nets you bonus bets. FanDuel's offer is $250, DraftKings' is $200 and bet365 is $150. Your first bet at all three sportsbooks must be at least $5. You must win your first bet at FanDuel to receive the $250 in bonus bets, but there's no minimum odds requirement for that wager. You don't have to win your first bet with DraftKings or bet365. DraftKings pays out its bonus bets in the form of eight $25 bonus bet tokens, while bet365 allows you to wager those bonus funds as you please.

Caesars' promotion is centered around profit boosts. After a first bet of $1, your next 10 bets receive 100% profit boosts.

NHL Playoffs preview

The Jets and Washington Capitals secured the No. 1 seeds in the West and East, respectively. Winnipeg faces the St. Louis Blues while the Capitals face the Montreal Canadiens.

Western Conference

The Jets have the best defense in hockey thanks in large part to all-world goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who is the odds-on favorite to win the Hart Trophy as the NHL's MVP. The Blues also have a notable goalie, and he's one with plenty of playoff experience. That would be Jordan Binnington, who was in net for St. Louis' title run in 2018-19. Winnipeg trailed for most of Game 1 but emerged victorious with a 5-3 win.

The Vegas Golden Knights have been title contenders since entering the NHL, and Jack Eichel had a career year while Adin Hill played well in net. Vegas' roster has a lot of players with postseason experience. The Golden Knights take on the Minnesota Wild, who have had an up-and-down campaign. Goaltender Filip Gustavsson has found a groove of late, performing as one of the league's top goalies since the start of March.

The Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche face off in a matchup between two perennial playoff contenders, and Colorado dominated Game 1 with a 5-1 win to take an early 1-0 series lead. The Avs have a lot of starpower thanks in large part to Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, while the Stars are a balanced group headlined by Matt Duchene and Jason Robertson. Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger is a proven netminder while Mackenzie Blackwood has been great since being traded to Colorado from San Jose this season.

The final matchup in the first round in the West sees the Los Angeles Kings against the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers fell in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals last year, and Connor McDavid and Co. are looking to get back and finish the job. Their first test is a tough one in Los Angeles, which features one of the better defenses in the NHL. Darcy Kuemper has been the stingiest goalie in the league when in net for the Kings.

Eastern Conference

The Capitals were in headlines all year with Alex Ovechkin chasing and eclipsing Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record, but they also dominated in competition en route to the No. 1 seed in the East. They face a Montreal team that secured the final postseason spot in the league on the second-to-last day of the regular season. The Habs allowed the most goals of all playoff teams.

The lone first-round matchup featuring two teams from Canada is Toronto-Ottawa. The Maple Leafs are led by Mitch Marner, who had over 100 points, and Auston Matthews, though he was banged up at times this season. Anthony Stolarz was great in goal for Toronto, as well. The Senators, meanwhile, have struggled at times to score and had just two players record 60 points.

From Canada vs. Canada to Florida vs. Florida. Tampa Bay, which won it all in 2020 and 2021, goes up against Florida, which won the title last year. The Lightning scored the most goals in the NHL as Nikita Kucherov led the league in points, while Sam Reinhart paced the Panthers in scoring.

The final Eastern Conference matchup sees the Hurricanes face the Devils. Carolina ranks in the top 10 in scoring and goals allowed, while New Jersey has one of the better defenses in hockey while struggling to score goals. Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis are the top players to watch for the Hurricanes, while the Hughes brothers Jack and Luke are two of the Devils' best players.

Responsible gaming

It's important for betters to practice responsible gaming and to understand their limits by betting within your means and not chasing losses. Bettors should also be aware that there are responsible gaming resources available via the top sportsbooks, such as time and loss limits.

There are also national resources available, such asThe National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and calling 1-800-GAMBLER.