Stanley Cup Final 2026: Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights preview, predictions, Conn Smythe Trophy picks

After a long weekend without playoff hockey, the table is set for what should be an excellent 2026 Stanley Cup Final. The Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights would both be worthy champions, but only one can lift hockey's ultimate reward at the end of the season.

To this point in the playoffs, the Hurricanes are on a historic pace, rolling to a 12-1 record through the first three rounds while playing elite defense. Carolina's second line has been a revelation -- and Frederik Andersen has been a star in goal -- but things might not come so easily against Vegas.

That's because the Golden Knights just scored the most impressive series win of any team in the postseason as they swept the Cup favorite Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final. The addition of Mitch Marner has proven to be invaluable for Vegas, and it's on the doorstep of a second Stanley Cup in the first nine years of the franchise's existence.

Stanley Cup Final 2026 scores, schedule, where to watch, stream: Golden Knights face Hurricanes for title Austin Nivison

Below, our experts break down the matchups and log predictions for the Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy winners.

2026 Stanley Cup Final predictions

Nivison: After a dud of a conference final round, we're due for an intense Stanley Cup Final, and these two teams are capable of providing just that.

The Golden Knights and Hurricanes are two of the best defensive teams in the NHL, and there may be times in this series when the rink feels like a basketball court due to a lack of time and space at either end. Ultimately, this matchup will be decided by which team can create more daylight offensively and finish on those chances when they arise.

There are reasons to believe each side will prevail in that regard. For Vegas, it's an edge in the star power category. There's a case to be made that the three best players in this series -- Jack Eichel, Mitch Marner and Mark Stone -- all play for the Golden Knights. Simply put, Vegas' best is better than Carolina's best. That's especially the case as it relates to Marner, who has the inside track to win the Conn Smythe Trophy with a playoff-leading 21 points. The two-way playmaker has never been better, and he could be what pushes the Golden Knights over the top this year.

On the other hand, the Hurricanes have the ability to come at teams in waves with fourth lines capable of doing some degree of damage. Carolina's top line of Sebastian Aho between Seth Jarvis and Andrei Svechnikov hasn't been at its best in the postseason, but that hasn't mattered because the second line has been exceptional. Logan Stankoven, Taylor Hall and Jackson Blake have posted a staggering 73.0% expected goals share and a plus-8 goal differential at five-on-five in this postseason, per Natural Stat Trick. The Canes' top line does need to get its act together, but the team no longer relies on just a few key players for offense.

The other reason to believe in the Hurricanes is the blue line. Shea Theodore is one of the most underrated players in the league, but outside of him, I wonder how well the Golden Knights will hold up against the Hurricanes' dogged forecheck. That's especially true of the duo featuring Noah Hanifin and Rasmus Andersson. Surprisingly, those two have struggled in the playoffs to the tune of a 41.9% expected goals share and a minus-1 goal differential at full strength. Meanwhile, all three pairings are clicking for the Canes, with Jaccob Slavin and K'Andre Miller leading the way.

I can't say I fully trust either goaltender in this series, but I lean in the direction of Carolina's Frederik Andersen, who has a longer track record of NHL success and has been phenomenal throughout the first three rounds. Carter Hart has been great for Vegas since the second round, but it does feel like there's another shoe waiting to drop given that he's played 34 games in the last two years.

There is very little separation between these two teams, and I would be surprised if this series didn't reach at least six games. Personally, I have it going the distance with the Hurricanes creating just enough offense to win a low-scoring Stanley Cup Final. Pick -- Hurricanes def. Golden Knights 4-3

Conn Smythe Trophy -- Taylor Hall, LW, Hurricanes: Since becoming the No. 1 overall pick in 2010, Hall has been on quite a journey throughout his career. The highs have been very high, and the lows have been rather low. Hall has been revitalized in Raleigh, and that culminates with a star performance in the Cup Final and a Conn Smythe Trophy.

Baumgartner: Both the Hurricanes and Golden Knights were dominant in their respective conference finals. Out West, Vegas dismantled the Colorado Avalanche in shocking fashion, sweeping the Presidents' Trophy winners to reach their second Stanley Cup Final in four seasons. In Raleigh, Carolina finally ridded itself of its Eastern Conference Final woes, routing the Montreal Canadiens in five games and returning to the Cup Final for the first time in 20 years.



Vegas has all the talent you could want at its disposal. Mitch Marner and Jack Eichel are the big names up front that instantly stand out, but they aren't the only pieces of the puzzle. The Golden Knights have received offensive contributions across the board, with Pavel Dorofeyev and Brett Howden both tallying a team-high 10 goals entering the Stanley Cup Final. Goaltending wasn't Vegas' strong suit for much of their first-round series against Utah, but that changed once they hit round 2. In Carter Hart's past 11 starts, the goaltender has lost just two games, posting a 1.82 goals-against-average and .940 save percentage over that span.

Despite two of the Eastern Conference Final games needing overtime to find a winner, there was only one competitive team in that series. After losing their first and only game of the postseason in Game 1 of the conference final against Montreal, Carolina put on a defensive clinic for the remaining four games of the series. The Canadiens were smothered and frankly overwhelmed by the Hurricanes' relentless pressure away from the puck. The line of Taylor Hall, Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake has been driving Carolina's offense for much of the playoffs. With a combined 43 points (19 goals, 24 assists), their offensive impact can't be overlooked.

This Cup Final shouldn't play out like last year's between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers, which had 45 total goals across six games. I expect this to be a tight, lower-scoring series. I wasn't all in on Vegas to start this postseason due to their unproven goaltending and limited time under head coach John Tortorella (8 regular-season games), but that's been put to sleep at this point. I think the Golden Knights get it done and take home their second Stanley Cup in four years. Pick -- Golden Knights def. Hurricanes 4-2

Conn Smythe Trophy -- Mitch Marner, RW, Golden Knights: Marner is having the playoff of his life in his first season with the Golden Knights. Leading the team with 21 points (7 goals, 14 assists) entering the Cup Final. Marner is a star in this matchup, and Vegas will need his playmaking excellence to shine if they were to win the Cup.