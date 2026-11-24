The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The Cincinnati Bengals (7-2) will face the Washington Commanders (3-5-1) on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 11. Kickoff for Bengals vs. Commanders is at 8:15 p.m. ET. More than 54.5 combined points in Bengals vs. Chargers is trading at $0.50 per share on Kalshi. Kalshi prices the Bengals at $0.73 per share to beat the Commanders. The $0.73 price per share equates to a 73% probability for Cincinnati to win. Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Bengals have ruled out guard Dalton Rinser (knees) and linebacker Oren Burks (groin), who was placed on injured reserve. The latest Bengals vs. Commanders weather is calling for partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s. The Bengals are currently on a five-game winning streak, while the Commanders have won two of their last three games.

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Bengals vs. Commanders picks, predictions

Commanders to lose by six or fewer points or win outright ($0.52)

More than 54.5 points YES ($0.50)

Prop pick #1: Commanders to lose by six or fewer points or win outright

Kalshi probability: 52%

Washington has won, tied or lost by seven or fewer points in each of its last five games. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has thrown for 1,239 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions during that span.

The Bengals have the best passing attack in the NFL, with quarterback Joe Burrow leading the league in touchdown passes (27) and passing yards per game (310.6). Wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are both among the top 10 for receiving stats, with Chase totaling 64 receptions for 787 yards and seven touchdowns and Higgins recording 53 receptions for 824 yards and six touchdowns.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting the Bengals will beat the Commanders, 30-27, Monday night.

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Prop pick #2: More than 54.5 points

Kalshi probability: 50%

The Bengals enter Monday's game ranked third in scoring offense with 30.9 points per game, behind only the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills with one less game played. Cincinnati has scored 31 or more points in each of its last five games, which includes a season-high 43 points against the Tennessee Titans during an overtime win in Week 8.

The Commanders are averaging 21.8 points per game and have allowed 24.8 points per game, but have improved in recent weeks. Washington is averaging 21.3 points scored and 17.0 points allowed in its last three games.

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