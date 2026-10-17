No. 10 Texas Tech will try to remain unbeaten when it hosts Arizona State on Saturday afternoon. The Red Raiders are 5-0 and are coming off a bye following their 29-7 win over Colorado. Arizona State has alternated wins and losses to open the season, including a 30-12 win over Hawaii last week. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at Galaxy Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. Texas Tech is trading at $0.86 per share at Polymarket. Click here to get started trading on college football at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS to get $25 after a $10 deposit:

Ahead of Texas Tech vs. Arizona State, we'll look at some of the different trading markets available at Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps. Polymarket is offering prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up between now and kickoff on Saturday, and the offer can be used when trading on Arizona State vs. Texas Tech for residents of prediction market legal states. Click here to get started trading on college football with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Texas Tech vs. Arizona State preview

Texas Tech and Arizona State are the two most recent Big 12 champions, as the Red Raiders won last year and the Sun Devils won in 2024. However, they are trending in different directions so far this season. Texas Tech is unbeaten at 5-0, while Arizona State is just 3-2 through its first five games.

The Red Raiders are one of nine remaining unbeaten teams in college football, and they are riding an 11-game home winning streak. Arizona State bounced back from a blowout loss to Baylor with a 30-12 win at home over Hawaii last week. Texas Tech is trading at $0.86 per share to win on Saturday, and it is $0.55 per share to win by at least 15 points. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Texas Tech vs. Arizona State picks, predictions

Texas Tech to win by more than 14.5 points ($0.55 per share)

More than than 48.5 points scored: ($0.54 per share)

Texas Tech to win by more than 14.5 points ($0.55 per share)

Texas Tech is looking to avenge a 26-22 loss at Arizona State last season, which was the team's lone loss during the regular season. The Red Raiders have won four of their five games by double digits, with three of those victories coming by more than 20 points. Both of Arizona State's losses came in blowout fashion, falling to Texas A&M by 28 points and to Baylor by 36 points.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts that Texas Tech wins by more than 14.5 points in 59% of simulations. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

More than 48.5 points scored: ($0.54 per share)

Texas Tech's offense has been among the best in college football this season, averaging 34.8 points per game. The Red Raiders have three players with more than 150 rushing yards. Arizona State has scored at least 19 points in every game, including 30 points last week against Hawaii. Its offense is led by Kentucky transfer quarterback Cutter Boley, who has 1,229 passing yards and 12 touchdowns.

The model predicts that 50 points are scored on average and that more than 48.5 points are scored in 53% of simulations. Polymarket lists more than 48.5 points at 54% and fewer than 48.5 points at 46%. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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