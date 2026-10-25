The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Sunday's Week 7 schedule is packed with matchups you can target for your NFL predictions on Polymarket. The Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Detroit Lions hosting the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Seattle Seahawks welcome the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Polymarket lists the Ravens at 56% to defeat the Bengals, who sit at 44%. The Lions check in at 60%, compared with 40% for the Packers. The Seahawks are listed at 55% against the Chiefs, who are listed at 45%. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Bengals vs. Ravens predictions

The Ravens return to M&T Bank Stadium after a 13-10 loss to the Browns. With Lamar Jackson sidelined by an ankle injury, Tyler Huntley threw for 165 yards in Cleveland, and Derrick Henry finished with 58 rushing yards. The Ravens built a 10-0 lead in the first quarter before the Browns scored the game's final 13 points. Baltimore is 4-2, but will be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle).

The Bengals had Week 6 off after beating the Dolphins 31-24. Joe Burrow completed 23 of 32 passes for 190 yards and four touchdowns in that game. Ja'Marr Chase caught six passes for 77 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown. The Bengals are 3-2 heading into their first meeting with the Ravens this season. SportsLine forecasts a 30-28 Ravens victory. Polymarket lists the Ravens at 56% and the Bengals at 44% in its game-winner market. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Packers vs. Lions predictions

The Lions had Week 6 off following a 45-21 victory over the Cardinals. Jared Goff directed an offense that scored six touchdowns, and Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 151 yards with two scores. Gibbs also caught five passes for 56 yards. Jameson Williams scored twice as a receiver, while Sam LaPorta finished with five catches for 88 yards. The Lions enter Sunday at 3-2. Coach Dan Campbell said Brian Branch and Cade Mays are expected to play against Green Bay after lengthy injury absences.

The Packers moved to 4-2 with a 23-13 victory over the Cowboys. Jordan Love threw a touchdown pass to Matthew Golden and scored on a one-yard run. Green Bay led 17-0 at halftime, with its defense intercepting Dak Prescott twice. Running back Josh Jacobs is eligible to return after missing the first six weeks. SportsLine forecasts a 32-25 Lions victory. Polymarket lists the Lions at 60% and the Packers at 40%. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Chiefs vs. Seahawks predictions

The Seahawks have had extra time to prepare after losing 17-14 in overtime to the Broncos on October 15. Sam Darnold threw for 278 yards with two interceptions, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught 12 passes for 134 yards. Darnold was sacked five times. The Seahawks tied the game with Jason Myers' 34-yard field goal late in regulation, but an interception in overtime preceded Denver's winning kick. The Seahawks are 3-3 entering Sunday Night Football.

The Chiefs improved to 5-0 with a 22-6 win over the Chargers. Patrick Mahomes threw for 272 yards, while Kenneth Walker III carried 19 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Xavier Worthy added seven receptions for 73 yards. The Chiefs' defense recorded four sacks and held the Chargers to two field goals. SportsLine forecasts a 24-22 Seahawks victory. Polymarket lists the Seahawks at 55% to win and the Chiefs at 45%. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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