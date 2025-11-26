Atletico Madrid will host Inter on Wednesday for the fifth matchday of the 2025-26 Champions League league phase as the team coached by Diego Simeone come from the 1-0 win over Getafe on Sunday, while the Nerazzurri lost 1-0 in the Derby della Madonnina against AC Milan thanks to the winning goal of USMNT striker Christian Pulisic.

Atletico Madrid are still unbeaten at home this season and come from five consecutive LaLiga wins and the two sides met three times in their history, most recently in the 2023-24 round of 16 when the Spanish side won 3-2 on penalties in the return leg in Madrid. Inter are currently leading the Champions League table with four wins in four games, while Atletico Madrid are now in 16th place with two wins and two defeats so far. Here's all you need to know ahead of Wednesday's game.

Predicting every remaining Champions League league phase game: Bayern Munich beat Arsenal to top spot James Benge

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Nov. 26 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Nov. 26 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Riyadh Air Metropolitano -- Madrid, Spain

: Riyadh Air Metropolitano -- Madrid, Spain Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Atletico Madrid +130; Draw +244; Inter +205

Possible lineups

Atletico Madrid XI: Juan Musso; Nahuel Molina, Jose Gimenez, David Hancko, Matteo Ruggeri; Giuliano Simeone, Pablo Barrios, Koke, Nico Gonzalez; Alexander Soerloth, Julian Alvarez.

Inter XI: Yann Sommer; Manuel Akanji, Yann Bisseck, Alessandro Bastoni; Carlos Augusto, Davide Frattesi, Hakan Calhanoglu, Piotr Zielinski, Federico Dimarco; Yann Bonny, Lautaro Martinez.

Prediction

It will be a challenging match for both sides and a draw is the most likely result we can expect from Wednesday's clash. Pick: Atletico Madrid 1, Inter 1.

How to watch

All of the action on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League can be caught on Paramount+, while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network will have select simultaneous coverage. Each day's coverage begins with Champions League Matchday, streaming on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network ahead of the early games before the UEFA Champions League Today pre-match show begins on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. The Golazo Show on Paramount+ also returns for the late slate of matches, while the UEFA Champions League Today post-match show on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network picks things up at the end of the day. The day's coverage concludes on CBS Sports Golazo Network with The Champions Club (also streamed live on YouTube) and Scoreline.

Champions League Power Rankings: Bayern Munich still number one over Arsenal, Liverpool facing big crisis Francesco Porzio

Matchday 5 TV schedule

All times U.S./Eastern