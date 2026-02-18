Inter lost 3-1 in the opening first leg of the Champions League playoffs against Bodo/Glimt, the Norwegian side that already won against Manchester City and Atletico Madrid earlier this season. The Nerazzurri will have another chance to bounce back next week in Milan when the second leg will take place on Tuesday at San Siro, but this is a worrying result for the side coached by Cristian Chivu for multiple reasons, especially a few days after they managed to win against Juventus in Milan over the weekend.

On the other hand, Bodo/Glimt are no longer a surprise in the European tournament after they managed to win against both Manchester City in their home stadium before winning against Atletico Madrid away in the last match of the league phase. Bodo/Glimt have done what they were asked to -- taking advantage of the home stadium playing on artificial grass -- but Inter were also disappointing, even if we can definitely expect a different match next week in Milan.

The Nerazzurri conceded the opening goal in the first half with Sondre Fet before the equalizer of Francesco Pio Esposito before the end of the opening 45 minutes. The Italian striker was once again one of the best players of the team, scoring his second goal in a few days after the key one against Juventus over the weekend.

Inter came back on the pitch with a different attitude, not with the right mentality, and conceded two more goals to the home team as former AC Milan striker Jens Hauge and Kasper Hogh set the result to the final 3-1 result. Inter, heavily rotated, struggled throughout the match. The intense atmosphere and the home side's momentum may have unsettled the Nerazzurri, but even so, more was expected from a team that reached the 2025 Champions League final.

Ironically, the best news of the day for Chivu's team came out of the game played at San Siro between AC Milan and Como as Massimiliano Allegri's side drew 1-1 and are now seven points behind the Serie A leaders, with the Derby della Madonnina coming up in two weeks at San Siro, a pivotal clash that will decide the race for the 2025-26 Scudetto.

On the other hand, the most worrying news of the day comes not just from the result itself but from the performance, as the Nerazzurri were not able to sustain the rhythm of the home team in the first half, also probably due to the frigid Norwegian weather. As a consequence, Inter captain Lautaro Martinez left the pitch with a suspected muscular injury that will be assessed in the coming hours once the team is back in Italy, knowing that Inter will face Lecce away on Saturday before the second leg of the playoffs next week.

Inter will need to have a different attitude from the past two matches. Bodo/Glimt might not be the best opponent they have faced so far this season, but a win is mandatory to take the Nerazzurri to the next stage of the tournament before focusing on the Serie A race and potentially on the round of 16. But for Inter to move on, potentially facing Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, they are going to have to win by at least two goals to have a chance, forcing extra time with that margin, while a win of more than two goals sees them through and a one goal win, a draw or loss resulting in them crashing out.