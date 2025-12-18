MLS SuperDraft results: Rebuilding D.C. United select Nikola Markovic out of NC State first overall
Here are all the players that went in the first round on Thursday
The first pick of the 2025 MLS SuperDraft saw D.C. United select defender Nikola Markovic out of NC State first overall on Thursday. A natural center back, Markovic also has experience in MLS Next Pro with CF Montreal and will have the tough task of helping improve the squad's defense as they go through a rebuilding year. Only one team conceded more than D.C. United's 66 goals last season, and while they've acquired striker Tai Baribo from the Philadelphia Union to fill the hole left by Christian Benteke, defenders like Markovic are needed as well.
One of four underclassmen to sign a Generation Adidas contract with MLS, this allowed him to be able to be drafted after his sophomore year, where he was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and also led his NC State team to a championship game appearance in the NCAA College Cup. D.C. United expect Markovic to be a first-team player who can slot in immediately into the squad. Due to those NCAA commitments, Markovic missed the MLS Combine, but D.C. United were able to send a coach to scout him further, showcasing their intent on targeting the defender.
"Bolstering the defense is very important to us as well as the attacking, but I think what Nikola brought to the table was not just that he was a leader on the pitch, which we observed, but he's also a great leader off the pitch," D.C. United Managing Director of Soccer Operations Dr. Erkut Sogut said. "I think the character and the character scouting played a big role for us."
With Rene Weiler taking over this season, D.C. United are expecting to play a high-tempo brand of soccer where pressing is important and Markovic spoke to how the plan also suits him as a player. Focusing on character is also important when a team like D.C. United have undergone so much change, not only when it comes to the coaching staff but also with the roster.
"I know D.C. United has a rich history, and I'm happy to be part of it because I know that we can achieve something very good, and after the conversation I've had with the staff from D.C., I believe in their plan. I think that they are going to make this team great again, and I'm happy to be a part of that, and I felt like they had a good plan for me. So, I'm super excited to be here because I feel like it's the right spot for me," Markovic said.
The drafting didn't stop there as D.C. United also moved up to acquire the New England Revolution's pick at No. 8, which they used to select forward Richie Aman out of Washington. With that selection, they're able to add more to the attack in support of Baribo while also making sure that too much pressure won't be on Markovic and his defense, although the young defender seems prepared for what is to come.
Here's how the first round of the MLS SuperDraft went:
MLS SuperDraft first round results
|Pick
|Team
|Name
|Position
|College
1
D.C. United
Nikola Markovic
Defender
NC State
2
FC Dallas
Ricky Louis
Forward
Georgia Southern
3
FC Dallas
Nicholas Simmonds
Forward
Virginia
4
Sporting Kansas City
Kwaku Agyabeng
Midfielder
Clemson
5
Orlando City
Harvey Sarajin
Forward
Wake Forest
6
Colorado Rapids
Mamadou Billo Diop
Forward
Colorado Rapids 2 (MLS Next Pro)
7
St. Louis City SC
Zack Lillington
Defender
UC Davis
8
D.C. United
Richie Aman
Forward
Washington
9
Orlando City
Nolan Miller
Defender
Michigan
10
Colorado Rapids
Mitchell Baker
Forward
Georgetown
11
Houston Dynamo
Joe Highfield
Forward
Portland
12
Atlanta United
Enzo Dovlo
Defender
UNC Greensboro
13
Real Salt Lake
Lukas Magnason
Defender
Clemson
14
Orlando City
Jaylen Yarwood
Defender
North Florida
15
Portland Timbers
Justin McLean
Forward
NC State
16
FC Dallas
Niklas Herceg
Keeper
Vermont
17
Vancouver Whitecaps
Zach Ramsey
Midfielder
Washington
18
Chicago FIre
Jack Sandmeyer
Midfielder
North Carolina
19
Sporting Kansas City
Nikos Clarke-Tosczak
Defender
Portland
20
Orlando City
Issah Haruna
Midfielder
UNC Greensboro
21
Red Bulls New York
Tomas Hut
Keeper
Syracuse
22
Charlotte FC
Will Cleary
Defender
Stanford
23
Minnesota United
Jaylinn Mitchell
Forward
SMU
24
Los Angeles FC
Giuliano Fravolini Whitchurch
Defender
Princeton
25
Real Salt Lake
Dylan Kropp
Defender
North Carolina
26
Colorado Rapids
Wahabu Musah
Forward
Clemson
27
New York City FC
Ransford Gyan
Forward
Clemson
28
San Diego FC
Martin Luala
Midfielder
Grand Canyon
29
Vancouver Whitecaps
Daniel Lugo
Forward
High Point
30
Inter Miami
Abdel Talabi
Defender
Bryant