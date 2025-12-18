The first pick of the 2025 MLS SuperDraft saw D.C. United select defender Nikola Markovic out of NC State first overall on Thursday. A natural center back, Markovic also has experience in MLS Next Pro with CF Montreal and will have the tough task of helping improve the squad's defense as they go through a rebuilding year. Only one team conceded more than D.C. United's 66 goals last season, and while they've acquired striker Tai Baribo from the Philadelphia Union to fill the hole left by Christian Benteke, defenders like Markovic are needed as well.

One of four underclassmen to sign a Generation Adidas contract with MLS, this allowed him to be able to be drafted after his sophomore year, where he was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and also led his NC State team to a championship game appearance in the NCAA College Cup. D.C. United expect Markovic to be a first-team player who can slot in immediately into the squad. Due to those NCAA commitments, Markovic missed the MLS Combine, but D.C. United were able to send a coach to scout him further, showcasing their intent on targeting the defender.

"Bolstering the defense is very important to us as well as the attacking, but I think what Nikola brought to the table was not just that he was a leader on the pitch, which we observed, but he's also a great leader off the pitch," D.C. United Managing Director of Soccer Operations Dr. Erkut Sogut said. "I think the character and the character scouting played a big role for us."

With Rene Weiler taking over this season, D.C. United are expecting to play a high-tempo brand of soccer where pressing is important and Markovic spoke to how the plan also suits him as a player. Focusing on character is also important when a team like D.C. United have undergone so much change, not only when it comes to the coaching staff but also with the roster.

"I know D.C. United has a rich history, and I'm happy to be part of it because I know that we can achieve something very good, and after the conversation I've had with the staff from D.C., I believe in their plan. I think that they are going to make this team great again, and I'm happy to be a part of that, and I felt like they had a good plan for me. So, I'm super excited to be here because I feel like it's the right spot for me," Markovic said.

The drafting didn't stop there as D.C. United also moved up to acquire the New England Revolution's pick at No. 8, which they used to select forward Richie Aman out of Washington. With that selection, they're able to add more to the attack in support of Baribo while also making sure that too much pressure won't be on Markovic and his defense, although the young defender seems prepared for what is to come.

Here's how the first round of the MLS SuperDraft went:

MLS SuperDraft first round results