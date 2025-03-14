On Sunday, Newcastle United will have a chance to end one of the longest trophy droughts in the Premier League facing Liverpool at Wembley for the EFL Cup title on Paramount+ (with a bonus Star Cam on CBS Sports Golazo Network). The Magpies haven't won a trophy since 1955 and have come close under Eddie Howe losing this very trophy to Manchester United in 2023. If they are to end that drought this time around, not only will they need to topple Liverpool to do it, but Newcastle will also have to do it without their entire left side with Lewis Hall and Anthony Gordon not being available for selection.

Both players have been critical in pushing Newcastle forward this season with Gordon scoring nine goals and assisting six more in all competitions while Hall is joint-fifth among all defenders in the Premier League with 34 chances created right behind Fulham left back and United States men's national team star Antonee Robinson. Gordon is suspended due to picking up a red card in the FA Cup for shoving Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke to the ground and Hall has now undergone surgery after suffering a season ending foot injury while facing Liverpool.

Gordon is expected to be replaced in the XI by Harvey Barnes and while Barnes is a very capable winger, he brings a different style to the attack than Gordon.

Gordon is well-rounded, getting just as involved in build up play and defensive pressing as shooting while Barnes is more of a shoot first, ask questions later kind of winger. Both have their benefits but this does mean that Howe has to be wary if his fullback overlaps especially with the threat of Mohamed Salah streaking in behind is there. Newcastle may have seen Nuno Mendes handle the Egyptian in Champions League play for Paris Saint-Germain but without Hall, they don't have a like-for-like replacement to attempt to do that.

Valentino Livramento is already a natural right back who could be shifted to the left for this match, already changing the balance of the side. It's tougher to get forward when not at a natural position, and with Joelinton potentially needing to provide help on that side, Newcastle won't be able to streak forward as quickly as they'd like to take advantage of the space that Liverpool may provide.

There are a few things working in the Magpies' favor considering that Liverpool played 120 minutes of high pressure soccer in the Champions League before being eliminated on penalties by PSG, and also could be without Trent Alexander-Arnold for the match after he was withdrawn from UCL play during the second half. Having already been to this stage before, Howe will know that one misstep could cost Newcastle the match, but also will have to ensure that he doesn't overcomplicate things.

The Magpies recently faced Liverpool at the end of February, only taking three shots and putting none on target. Alexander Isak didn't feature then, so Newcastle will have. better chance of testing Alisson in the net, but without containing Salah, not much that Newcastle does in attack will matter. The Egyptian now has 32 goals and 22 assists in all competitions and he will command attention.

The midfield trio of Joelinton, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes will have to shine brightest to bring glory to Newcastle. Without wide players to advance play, they'll have to attempt to go at the heart of Liverpool's defense. A talented trio in the middle, Newcastle can do that given the varying skills of each midfielder and their abilities to shoot from outside the box, but winning the midfield battle against Liverpool is quite a task. There's a reason why the Reds are atop the Premier League by 15 points, but they haven't been an infallible side this season. Newcastle's midfield can make magic happen and Wembley is just the place for it.

