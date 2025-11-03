A mix of familiar faces and newcomers make up the latest batch of playoff teams in the NWSL, the last teams standing officially targeting a spot in the NWSL Championship on Nov. 22.

Five teams from last season's playoffs are back for another stab at the league's top prize, including each of the NWSL's last four champions – the Orlando Pride, Gotham FC, the Portland Thorns and the Washington Spirit. Joining the list of top-tier contenders are the Kansas City Current, who were the runaway winners of the Shield in 2025 and ended the regular season with a 21 point advantage over second place, arguably making them the favorites to win the NWSL Championship for the first time in club history.

The San Diego Wave and 2023 Championship finalists Seattle Reign are back after a one year absence from the postseason, while Racing Louisville are in the playoffs for the first time in club history after booking the final berth with a win on Decision Day.

All paths eventually lead to the NWSL Championship on Nov. 22, which will take place at San Jose's PayPal Park. The match kicks off at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+.

2025 NWSL Playoffs bracket

2025 NWSL Playoffs schedule

All times U.S./Eastern

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 7

Orlando Pride vs. Seattle Reign, 8 p.m. (Prime Video)

Saturday, Nov. 8

Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville, 12 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

Sunday, Nov. 9

Kansas City Current vs. Gotham FC, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Portland Thorns vs. San Diego Wave, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Semifinals

Matches to take place during the weekend of Nov. 15 and 16

Kansas City Current/Gotham FC vs. Orlando Pride/Seattle Reign, time TBA

Washington Spirit/Racing Louisville vs. Portland Thorns/San Diego Wave, time TBA

Final

Saturday, Nov. 22

Teams TBD, 8 p.m. (CBS. Paramount+)