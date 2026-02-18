An away day in a domestic league can be a fun trip for fans, but this season in the Champions League, teams such as Kairat Almaty, Bodo/Glimt, and Qarabag are pushing the travel limits of sides. Newcastle United will get to experience as they travel to Baku for the first leg of their Champions League knockout phase fixture to face Qarabag, who found form to sneak through the league phase, finishing 22nd, while the Magpies were unable to keep up with Paris Saint-Germain in an attempt to join the other four Premier League sides in the top eight, earning a spot in the round of 16.

How to watch Qarabag vs. Newcastle United, odds

Date : Wednesday, Feb. 18 | Time : 12:45 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Feb. 18 | : 12:45 p.m. ET Location: Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium -- Baku, Azerbaijan

Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium -- Baku, Azerbaijan Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Qarabag +600; Draw +425; Newcastle United -263

During the trip, one thing that could be on the back of Newcastle coach Eddie Howe's mind is that while the Toon will be the favorites facing Qarabag, they'll have additional pressure since all the other English sides are through. Chelsea or Barcelona loom for the winners of this two-legged tie, so it could also be an all-English affair in the round of 16, giving Newcastle familiarity if they are to make it through.

Advancement shouldn't come as a formality, however. This Qarabag side have accomplished plenty of firsts in the competition so far, winning for the first time in UCL and becoming the first side from Azerbaijan to make it to the Champions League knockout phase. Seven first-team players are set to miss out for the Magpies despite the return of Joelinton to the squad. Needing to balance injury concerns with so many games in quick succession will be a challenge for Howe.

Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar, Valentino Livramento, and Emil Krafth will all miss out, while Yoane Wissa, Sven Botman, and Lewis Miley are all doubts for the match, so rotation will be needed. All eyes will be on Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes, who have been pacing the attack, and Gordon can become the top scorer ever in Champions League history for the Magpies. Currently with six goals in the competition, he's level with Newcastle legend Alan Shearer and only one ahead of Barnes. If they can find the back of the net, it will be quite a memorable matchday.