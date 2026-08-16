2026 UFC event schedule: Anthony Hernandez vs. Gregory Rodrigues, Joshua Van vs. Alexandre Pantoja 2 on tap

Middleweights are ready to make a statement in Sacramento. Anthony Hernandez and Gregory Rodrigues headline UFC Fight Night on Saturday. They have 25 minutes to find a finish that will likely come much faster.

"Fluffy" and "Robocop" have championship ambitions. Hernandez had his chance. Riding an eight-fight win streak, he was a betting favorite against Sean Strickland in February. Hernandez suffered a third-round TKO loss while Strickland went on to reclaim the middleweight title. Rodrigues (No. 11) can make significant strides in the division if he upsets the No. 6-ranked middleweight contender.

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One month later, UFC returns to Los Angeles with another numbered event. Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja seek closure after an injury spoiled their last flyweight title fight. In the co-main event, Arman Tsarukyan will likely demand a lightweight title shot with a win over Mauricio Ruffy.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2026. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule