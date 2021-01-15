Three months ago, the Seattle Storm swept the Las Vegas Aces in the 2020 WNBA Finals, capturing their second title in three years, and fourth in franchise history. It brought an end to the most unique season in league history, one which was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, ultimately played inside a bubble at IMG Academy and marked by bold social justice actions from players.

Since then, things have been mostly quiet in the WNBA world. The New York Liberty won the draft lottery to secure the No. 1 pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft, the Aces were sold to Mark Davis, the Dallas Wings hired Vickie Johnson as their new head coach and the Los Angeles Sparks made Derek Fisher GM. Other than that, however, teams have been preparing for the offseason and players have been overseas.

Now, as we've turned the calendar into a new year, it's time for things to really start picking up again. The first item on the agenda is free agency, which is now officially underway. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about this crucial period.

When does it start?

Teams can start negotiating with players on Friday, Jan. 15, but like the NBA, the WNBA has a moratorium period. This means that no contracts can be officially signed until Feb. 1.

How does WNBA free agency work?

For the most part, it works just like it does in the NBA. Once free agency officially begins, teams can negotiate with players, and there are certain classifications that players fall into. There are unrestricted free agents, who are allowed to talk with and sign with any team, and restricted free agents, whose prior team has the ability to match any contract offer.

Another group is called reserved players. These are players who have played three or fewer seasons, and their prior team has exclusive negotiating rights. Often these are veterans who came into the WNBA later in their career, but they can also be younger players who either went undrafted or for whatever reason were not on a typical rookie-scale contract.

Furthermore, the WNBA has a special designation called "core players," which operates similar to a franchise tag in the NFL, and gives teams exclusive negotiating rights with the player. Teams often use this on star players, but they must be strategic in doing so, as a player can only be "cored" three times in their career.

2021 Free agents

Here's a look at every player hitting free agency this winter, separated by classification.

Core players

These three stars were immediately cored by their current team in order to secure exclusive negotiating rights. Other players could be added to this category, but for now, these are the only three who have received the core designation.

Player Prior team New team Position Status Liz Cambage Las Vegas Aces C Unsigned Natasha Howard Seattle Storm F/C Unsigned Nneka Ogwumike Los Angeles Sparks F/C Unsigned

Unrestricted free agents

Player Current team New team Position Status Natalie Achonwa Indiana Fever C Unsigned Kayla Alexander Minnesota Lynx C Unsigned Seimone Augustus Los Angeles Sparks G/F Unsigned Sue Bird Seattle Storm G Unsigned Jessica Breland Phoenix Mercury F Unsigned Cierra Burdick Las Vegas Aces F Unsigned Essence Carson Connecticut Sun G/F Unsigned Tina Charles Washington Mystics F Unsigned Alysha Clark Seattle Storm F Unsigned Alaina Coates Washington Mystics C Unsigned Sydney Colson Chicago Sky G Unsigned Candice Dupree Indiana Fever F Unsigned Jamierra Faulkner Chicago Sky G Unsigned Chelsea Gray Los Angeles Sparks G Unsigned Reshanda Gray Los Angeles Sparks F Unsigned Tiana Hawkins Washington Mystics C Unsigned Bria Holmes Connecticut Sun F Unsigned Alisia Jenkins Phoenix Mercury F Unsigned Glory Johnson Atlanta Dream F Unsigned Shenise Johnson Minnesota Lynx G/F Unsigned Betnijah Laney Atlanta Dream G/F Unsigned Jantel Lavender Indiana Fever F Unsigned Kayla McBride Las Vegas Aces G Unsigned Emma Meesseman Washington Mystics F Unsigned Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis Connecticut Sun G Unsigned Candace Parker Los Angeles Sparks F Unsigned Cheyenne Parker Chicago Sky F/C Unsigned Theresa Plaisance Connecticut Sun F/C Unsigned Aerial Powers Washington Mystics G/F Unsigned Epiphanny Prince Seattle Storm G Unsigned Danielle Robinson Las Vegas Aces G Unsigned Sugar Rodgers Las Vegas Aces G Unsigned Kamiah Smalls Indiana Fever G Unsigned Carolyn Swords Las Vegas Aces C Unsigned Diana Taurasi Phoenix Mercury G Unsigned Alyssa Thomas Connecticut Sun F Unsigned Jasmine Thomas Connecticut Sun G Unsigned Kia Vaughn Phoenix Mercury F/C Unsigned Erica Wheeler Indiana Fever G Unsigned Riquna Williams Los Angeles Sparks G Unsigned Amanda Zahui B. New York Liberty C Unsigned

Restricted free agents

Player Current team New team Position Status Kaela Davis Atlanta Dream F Unsigned Blake Dietrick Atlanta Dream G Unsigned Brionna Jones Connecticut Sun C Unsigned Allisha Gray Dallas Wings G Unsigned Brittney Sykes Los Angeles Sparks G Unsigned Eric McCall Minnesota Lynx F Unsigned NIa Coffey Phoenix Mercury F Unsigned Shatori Walker-Kimbrough Phoenix Mercury G Unsigned Sami Whitcomb Seattle Storm G Unsigned

Reserved players

Player Current team New team Position Status Jaylen Agnew Atlanta Dream F Unsigned Alexis Prince Chicago Sky G Unsigned Marianna Tolo Los Angeles Sparks C Unsigned Anna Cruz Minnesota Lynx G Unsigned Temi Fagbenle Minnesota Lynx C Unsigned Paris Kea New York Liberty G Unsigned Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe New York Liberty F Unsigned Joyner Holmes New York Liberty C Unsigned Angel Robinson Phoenix Mercury C Unsigned Sonja Petrovic Phoenix Mercury F Unsigned Marta Xargay Phoenix Mercury G Unsigned

With that, the action is officially underway.

