wnba.jpg
NBA Photos/Getty Images

Three months ago, the Seattle Storm swept the Las Vegas Aces in the 2020 WNBA Finals, capturing their second title in three years, and fourth in franchise history. It brought an end to the most unique season in league history, one which was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, ultimately played inside a bubble at IMG Academy and marked by bold social justice actions from players. 

Since then, things have been mostly quiet in the WNBA world. The New York Liberty won the draft lottery to secure the No. 1 pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft, the Aces were sold to Mark Davis, the Dallas Wings hired Vickie Johnson as their new head coach and the Los Angeles Sparks made Derek Fisher GM. Other than that, however, teams have been preparing for the offseason and players have been overseas.

Now, as we've turned the calendar into a new year, it's time for things to really start picking up again. The first item on the agenda is free agency, which is now officially underway. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about this crucial period. 

When does it start?

Teams can start negotiating with players on Friday, Jan. 15, but like the NBA, the WNBA has a moratorium period. This means that no contracts can be officially signed until Feb. 1.

How does WNBA free agency work?

For the most part, it works just like it does in the NBA. Once free agency officially begins, teams can negotiate with players, and there are certain classifications that players fall into. There are unrestricted free agents, who are allowed to talk with and sign with any team, and restricted free agents, whose prior team has the ability to match any contract offer. 

Another group is called reserved players. These are players who have played three or fewer seasons, and their prior team has exclusive negotiating rights. Often these are veterans who came into the WNBA later in their career, but they can also be younger players who either went undrafted or for whatever reason were not on a typical rookie-scale contract. 

Furthermore, the WNBA has a special designation called "core players," which operates similar to a franchise tag in the NFL, and gives teams exclusive negotiating rights with the player. Teams often use this on star players, but they must be strategic in doing so, as a player can only be "cored" three times in their career. 

2021 Free agents

Here's a look at every player hitting free agency this winter, separated by classification. 

Core players

These three stars were immediately cored by their current team in order to secure exclusive negotiating rights. Other players could be added to this category, but for now, these are the only three who have received the core designation. 

PlayerPrior teamNew teamPositionStatus

Liz Cambage

Las Vegas Aces

C

Unsigned

Natasha Howard

Seattle Storm

F/C

Unsigned

Nneka Ogwumike

Los Angeles Sparks

F/C

Unsigned

Unrestricted free agents

PlayerCurrent teamNew teamPositionStatus

Natalie Achonwa

Indiana Fever

C

Unsigned

Kayla Alexander

Minnesota Lynx

C

Unsigned

Seimone Augustus

Los Angeles Sparks

G/F

Unsigned

Sue Bird

Seattle Storm

G

Unsigned

Jessica Breland

Phoenix Mercury

F

Unsigned

Cierra Burdick

Las Vegas Aces

F

Unsigned

Essence Carson

Connecticut Sun

G/F

Unsigned

Tina Charles

Washington Mystics

F

Unsigned

Alysha Clark

Seattle Storm

F

Unsigned

Alaina Coates

Washington Mystics

C

Unsigned

Sydney Colson

Chicago Sky

G

Unsigned

Candice Dupree

Indiana Fever

F

Unsigned

Jamierra Faulkner

Chicago Sky

G

Unsigned

Chelsea Gray

Los Angeles Sparks

G

Unsigned

Reshanda Gray

Los Angeles Sparks

F

Unsigned

Tiana Hawkins

Washington Mystics

C

Unsigned

Bria Holmes

Connecticut Sun

F

Unsigned

Alisia Jenkins

Phoenix Mercury

F

Unsigned

Glory Johnson

Atlanta Dream

F

Unsigned

Shenise Johnson

Minnesota Lynx

G/F

Unsigned

Betnijah Laney

Atlanta Dream

G/F

Unsigned

Jantel Lavender

Indiana Fever

F

Unsigned

Kayla McBride

Las Vegas Aces

G

Unsigned

Emma Meesseman

Washington Mystics

F

Unsigned

Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis

Connecticut Sun

G

Unsigned

Candace Parker

Los Angeles Sparks

F

Unsigned

Cheyenne Parker

Chicago Sky

F/C

Unsigned

Theresa Plaisance

Connecticut Sun

F/C

Unsigned

Aerial Powers

Washington Mystics

G/F

Unsigned

Epiphanny Prince

Seattle Storm

G

Unsigned

Danielle Robinson

Las Vegas Aces

G

Unsigned

Sugar Rodgers

Las Vegas Aces

G

Unsigned

Kamiah Smalls

Indiana Fever

G

Unsigned

Carolyn Swords

Las Vegas Aces

C

Unsigned

Diana Taurasi

Phoenix Mercury

G

Unsigned

Alyssa Thomas

Connecticut Sun

F

Unsigned

Jasmine Thomas

Connecticut Sun

G

Unsigned

Kia Vaughn

Phoenix Mercury

F/C

Unsigned

Erica Wheeler

Indiana Fever

G

Unsigned

Riquna Williams

Los Angeles Sparks

G

Unsigned

Amanda Zahui B.

New York Liberty

C

Unsigned

Restricted free agents

PlayerCurrent teamNew teamPositionStatus

Kaela Davis

Atlanta Dream

F

Unsigned

Blake Dietrick

Atlanta Dream

G

Unsigned

Brionna Jones

Connecticut Sun

C

Unsigned

Allisha Gray

Dallas Wings

G

Unsigned

Brittney Sykes

Los Angeles Sparks

G

Unsigned

Eric McCall

Minnesota Lynx

F

Unsigned

NIa Coffey

Phoenix Mercury

F

Unsigned

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

Phoenix Mercury

G

Unsigned

Sami Whitcomb

Seattle Storm

G

Unsigned

Reserved players

PlayerCurrent teamNew teamPositionStatus

Jaylen Agnew

Atlanta Dream

F

Unsigned

Alexis Prince

Chicago Sky

G

Unsigned

Marianna Tolo

Los Angeles Sparks

C

Unsigned

Anna Cruz

Minnesota Lynx

G

Unsigned

Temi Fagbenle

Minnesota Lynx

C

Unsigned

Paris Kea

New York Liberty

G

Unsigned

Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe

New York Liberty

F

Unsigned

Joyner Holmes

New York Liberty

C

Unsigned

Angel Robinson

Phoenix Mercury

C

Unsigned

Sonja Petrovic

Phoenix Mercury

F

Unsigned

Marta Xargay

Phoenix Mercury

G

Unsigned

With that, the action is officially underway. 

CBS Sports will continue updating this page with every new move that happens. 