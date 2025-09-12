The Week 2 NFL schedule is highlighted by Chiefs vs. Eagles, but that's not the only contest that's a Super Bowl rematch. You could also use the latest Betr Picks promo code CBSSPORTS on Rams vs. Titans, which is a rematch of their clash in the Big Game in 2000, or it can be applied on Steelers vs. Seahawks, who squared off in Super Bowl XL in 2006. While none of the players who participated in those two games are still active, there are a host of other options to target with NFL prop bets and player props. The Betr Picks promo code gives new users $10 in bonus credits and a deposit match worth up to $200. Click here to get the latest Betr Picks promo code for new users:

How to claim the Betr Picks promotion on Friday, September 12

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Betr promo.

1. Click on the "Claim Bonus" link on the page or click here

2. Register for a Betr Picks account and enter the information requested

3. Make sure to enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when registering for an account

4. Make your first deposit of at least $10 and get a 50% deposit match worth up to $200 in Betr Bucks. To get the maximum deposit match bonus, you must deposit $400.

5. New users will also get an additional $10 in Betr Bucks upon completing registration. The Betr Bucks will be issued within one hour of registering, but please allow up to 24 hours for technical difficulties.

Betr will add up to $200 in Betr Bucks to your account after your first deposit, and you do not need to first play in any contests to secure the deposit match or registration bonus.

Get started here:

Best Betr Picks for September 12

(Projections from the SportsLine model unless otherwise noted)

WR Puka Nacua, Rams, 80.5 receiving yards - More

After a 10-reception, 130-yard outing in Week 1, Nacua is now averaging 89.9 receiving yards per game over his career, which is second-best in NFL history, trailing only Justin Jefferson. Nacua has at least 97 yards in four of his last five games, and he dominates the target share on Los Angeles. His 11 targets in Week 1 were more than every other Rams receiver combined, as the model projects 92 receiving yards for Nacua versus Tennessee. Select it at Betr:

WR Calvin Ridley, Titans, 4.5 receptions - Less

Tennessee's passing game was nonexistent in Week 1 as Cam Ward had just 112 passing yards and completed only 42.5% of his attempts while being sacked six times. Ridley finished with just 27 receiving yards, and it's hard to see his prospects being much better for Week 2. The Rams shut down a much more advanced quarterback in C.J. Stroud in the season opener, so Ridley will fall victim to the expected struggles from Ward and Tennessee's offense. Click here to sign up for Betr Picks:

WR DK Metcalf, Steelers, 64.5 receiving yards - More

A week after Aaron Rodgers had his revenge game versus his former team, DK Metcalf gets his against the Seahawks. The wideout had 83 receiving yards in his Steelers debut, and no one knows the strengths and weaknesses of Seattle's secondary -- which returns all of its starters -- quite like Metcalf who practiced against it. Seattle allowed a pair of 49ers to have 73-plus receiving yards in Week 1, and with revenge as an extra incentive, the model likes Metcalf to eclipse 64.5 yards on Sunday. Combine picks for a parlay on Betr for a potential payout of 5x.

With the 2025 NFL season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Betr Picks.