There are just two NFL Week 2 Sunday games matching up 1-0 teams. Thus, Bengals vs. Jaguars and Broncos vs. Colts are appealing to target with the latest Betr Picks promo code CBSSPORTS. You could wager on NFL props with the likes of Joe Burrow, Bo Nix, Brian Thomas Jr. or Jonathan Taylor by simply predicting their stats for the game. This Betr promotion gives new users $10 in bonus credits and a deposit match worth up to $200. Click here to get the latest Betr Picks promo code for new users:

How to claim the Betr Picks promotion on Sunday, September 14

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Betr promo.

1. Click on the "Claim Bonus" link on the page or click here

2. Register for a Betr Picks account and enter the information requested

3. Make sure to enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when registering for an account

4. Make your first deposit of at least $10 and get a 50% deposit match worth up to $200 in Betr Bucks. To get the maximum deposit match bonus, you must deposit $400.

5. New users will also get an additional $10 in Betr Bucks upon completing registration. The Betr Bucks will be issued within one hour of registering, but please allow up to 24 hours for technical difficulties.

Betr will add up to $200 in Betr Bucks to your account after your first deposit, and you do not need to first play in any contests to secure the deposit match or registration bonus.

Get started here:

Best Betr Picks for September 14

(Projections from the SportsLine model unless otherwise noted)

WR Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars, 72.5 receiving yards - More

After just one catch for 11 yards in Week 1, you can expect Jacksonville to make a concerted effort to have Thomas more involved in Week 2. That's what happened in his last subpar game in 2024, when he followed up a 12-yard effort with 82 yards on five catches. Cincinnati's porous defense should certainly help Thomas hit the Over as he's projected for 75 yards. Select it at Betr:

QB Bo Nix, Broncos, 19.5 rushing yards - More



Nix ran for 430 yards as a rookie, averaging over 25 rushing yards per game. His legs are certainly an asset, and it's an asset Sean Payton isn't afraid to deploy. The Colts found that out last year when they faced the Broncos, and Nix ran for 23 yards, which actually led Denver in that game. Thus, Indy seems to be better at keeping RBs in check on the ground rather than opposing quarterbacks. Click here to sign up for Betr Picks:

QB Daniel Jones, Colts, 200.5 passing yards - Less

Jones had an impressive Indy debut, but that came against a listless Miami defense. The Broncos, meanwhile, allowed fewer yards than any NFL team in Week 1 and had the most sacks with six. This came a year after the Broncos led the NFL in quarterback takedowns, so Jones likely won't have as much time in the pocket as last week. Combine picks for a parlay on Betr for a potential payout of 5x.

With the 2025 NFL season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Betr Picks.