The Minnesota Vikings are the last remaining unbeaten team in the NFL and they will put that record on the line when they travel to Detroit to take on the Lions (-3) on Sunday. Other games involving one-loss teams include the 5-1 Chiefs vs. the Broncos (+1.5), and the Ravens vs. the 5-1 Bills (-3.5). The 6-1 49ers have a bye this week. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

There are a number of intriguing matchups in Week 8, including several other divisional matchups. Among them include Falcons vs. Buccaneers (-2.5), Browns vs. Steelers (-3.5), Colts vs. Jaguars (-9.5), Patriots vs. Dolphins (+7) and Eagles vs. Commanders (-5.5) on 'Sunday Night Football.' Before locking in any Week 8 NFL picks, be sure to see the NFL parlay and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 8 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of nearly 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 8 NFL picks at SportsLine.

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Top Week 8 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Over 46.5 in the Colts vs. Jaguars matchup, hitting in 66% of simulations at betting apps on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The Over has hit in six of the last 10 head-to-head matchups between the teams. The Over is also 6-4 in the last 10 Indianapolis games, and hit in the last Jacksonville matchup. The Jaguars have the seventh-highest scoring team in the NFL, tied with the Chicago Bears, averaging 25.7 points per game. The Colts, meanwhile, are allowing 25.7 points per game.

The Colts are led by running back Jonathan Taylor. In seven games this season, Taylor has carried 140 times for 587 yards (4.2 average) and eight touchdowns. Quarterback Daniel Jones has completed 59.6% of his passes for 1,398 yards and four touchdowns. He has been intercepted seven times.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been dynamic at times for the Jaguars. In six starts, he has completed 65.2% of his passes for 1,480 yards and 14 touchdowns with four interceptions and a rating of 106.3. Among his top targets is Parker Washington. The fourth-year veteran has 26 receptions for 416 yards (16.0 average) and four touchdowns. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 8 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing multiple spread picks that hit well over 50% of the time. You can only see the model's Week 8 NFL best bets and NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 8 NFL picks, and which NFL matchups should you target for a shot at an epic payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 8 NFL best bets from a model on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks, and find out.