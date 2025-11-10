The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles looked like two of the best teams in the NFC during the first half of the season, and they'll go head-to-head on Monday Night Football in Week 10. Since signing with the Packers prior to the 2024 season, Josh Jacobs has been a touchdown machine, and he'll be on everyone's radar who bets on NFL anytime touchdown scorers. Jacobs has scored 26 times in regular-season 25 games with Green Bay and has now scored in 16 of 17 games, including the playoffs. However, you can still find Jacobs listed for as high as -155 in the NFL anytime TD scorer odds, which is why he's one of our top NFL anytime touchdown scorer picks for Packers vs. Eagles.

Targeting NFL player props is one way to approach NFL odds at online sports betting sites for Monday Night Football in Week 10. With NFL props available for almost every player in Eagles vs. Packers at top online sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your Packers vs. Eagles NFL picks.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 on a sizzling 47-29 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Now, it has revealed its top anytime touchdown picks for Eagles vs. Packers.

Best Week 10 Monday Night Football anytime TD prop picks:



Josh Jacobs, Packers (-155)

Saquon Barkley, Eagles (+105)

Dallas Goedert, Eagles (+220)

Josh Jacobs, Packers (-155, bet365)

The only time that Jacobs has been held without a touchdown in the last calendar year came in a stunning Week 3 upset against the Browns. Green Bay lost 13-10 as 6.5-point home favorites in that matchup and Jacobs was plied with 21 touches, including a couple of goal-to-go opportunities where he was stuffed. In the five games since, he's scored eight times and is now up to 10 rushing touchdowns on the season. The model predicts that he scores 0.82 touchdowns on average, while the odds imply a 60.8% chance to score.

Saquon Barkley, Eagles (+105, FanDuel)

Barkley has been running into loaded fronts all season after rushing for over 2,000 yards last year, but he's still managed 678 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns through eight games. He rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown, while also catching four passes for 24 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Giants before the Eagles went on bye. Now he should be well-rested to take on a Green Bay defense that just gave up 130 yards and two touchdowns to Rico Dowdle last week. The model predicts that Barkley scores 0.58 touchdowns on average, while these odds imply a 48.9% chance to score.

Dallas Goedert, Eagles (+220, bet365)

Goedert has already scored a career-high seven touchdowns in seven games this season, and he's regularly being schemed for touchdowns when Philadelphia gets into the scoring area. He's scored in five of his last six games, and the Packers have given up five receiving touchdowns to tight ends so far this season. The model predicts that he scores 0.46 touchdowns on average, while these odds imply a 31.3% chance to score.

