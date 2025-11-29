The bulk of the Week 13 NFL schedule continues with 11 games on Sunday, including a key AFC matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers, and makes this the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2, which varies state-to-state but includes the potential to play $5, get $100 in bonus entries. In a key AFC clash, Josh Allen and the Bills face the Steelers, who are hoping to have Aaron Rodgers back at quarterback, which could help find some value on the best DFS apps. There are also college football Rivalry Week featuring games like Ohio State vs. Michigan and Auburn vs. Alabama, as well as college basketball matchups ongoing as well. Regardless of who you're targeting or your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Saturday, November 29

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome bonus.

Get started here:

Best Underdog Fantasy picks for Week 13

QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams, 2.5 passing touchdowns - Lower (0.75x)

Stafford has fallen below his passing touchdowns market in four of his last five games against a team with a middle-third defense. The SportsLine model is projecting 2.2 touchdown passes, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

WR DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers, 4.5 receptions - Lower (0.84x)

Metcalf has had four or fewer receptions in seven of 11 games this season. In a 27-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 2, he had two catches for six yards. The SportsLine model projects 3.6 receptions. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers, 4.5 receptions - Higher (0.83x)

McCaffrey is a big part of the San Francisco offense. He has had five or more receptions in each of the last four games and in 11 of 12 games this year. The SportsLine model projects he will have 5.8 receptions. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 3.29x.

With football season rolling, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS_.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).