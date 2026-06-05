Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals, MLB on Friday

Game 2 of the NBA Finals takes place Friday with the San Antonio Spurs hosting the New York Knicks again after the Knicks took Game 1 in Texas on Wednesday, creating a huge matchup to take advantage of the newest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The Knicks rallied late to win Game 1 in San Antonio, and the SportsLine Projection Model forecasts another tough showing from New York, backing the Knicks to cover as 6.5-point underdogs in Friday NBA best bets at DraftKings.

One of SportsLine's top experts has locked in an NBA player prop for Friday, plus the model sees strong value from the MLB slate, backing the Detroit Tigers over Seattle Mariners in Friday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 11 of the MLB season on a red-hot 17-5 run (77%) on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Knicks (+6.5) vs. Spurs (-109)

Dylan Harper, Spurs, Over 4.5 total rebounds (-146)

Tigers (+102) vs. Mariners

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +560 (risk $100 to win $560, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Knicks (+6.5) vs. Spurs (-109)

The Knicks' postseason run is historic, with New York winning 12 straight playoff games, including 10 by double digits. The Knicks haven't lost since April 23. They are 13-2 this postseason, with each of their losses coming by one point. Even though the Knicks fell behind by double digits in Game 1 against the Spurs, they rallied for a 105-95 victory to add to each streak. Seven of the 12 wins during this streak have been on the road, and the model projects another tough road showing by the Knicks in the midst of an unbelievable run. The Knicks held the Spurs to 36% shooting in Game 1, and the model projects New York to cover in 55% of simulations. Back the Knicks here, and claim $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Dylan Harper, Spurs, Over 4.5 total rebounds (-146)

"Dylan Harper suffered an adductor injury in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. He looks fully healthy now and has cleared this prop total in five straight games," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "Coach Mitch Johnson is catching heat for benching Harper for De'Aaron Fox down the stretch of Game 1. The Spurs missed Harper's rebounding and playmaking. I'm expecting 30 minutes for the star rookie in a must-win Game 2. Look for Harper to grab five-plus rebounds for the 10th time in his last 12 playoff games." Back this NBA player prop at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Tigers (+102) vs. Mariners

The Tigers are coming off a sweep over the Rays, outscoring Tampa Bay, 25-11, in the series and scoring at least seven runs in all three games. Detroit is starting Framber Valdez, who hasn't been at his best this season with a 4.39 ERA, yet he has a 3.42 ERA over nine MLB seasons. The Mariners are starting Bryan Woo, who has a 4.68 ERA in six road starts this season, more than two runs higher than his home ERA. Given the Tigers' recent offensive success, Valdez's career numbers and Woo's splits, the model projects the Tigers to win in 52% of simulations, showcasing value at plus-money odds. Back the Tigers at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more NBA Finals, MLB picks on Friday?

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