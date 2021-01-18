Duke for the first time in nearly five years is unranked in the latest AP Top 25, which was released Monday. The Blue Devils fell from No. 19 in last week's poll to out of the rankings entirely after falling to Virginia Tech 74-67 on Tuesday, dropping them to 5-3 on the season. It's the first time they have not been ranked in the AP Poll since Feb. 2016.

Duke's drop was part of a rough week for the ACC on the whole. Not only did the Blue Devils drop out, but so too did Louisville after it fell to Miami on the road on Saturday. Meanwhile, Virginia, after beating Clemson in a historically dominant performance, advanced five spots up the poll from No. 18 to No. 13, and Virginia Tech jumped four spots from No. 20 to No. 16. Clemson stayed in the poll but fell eight spots to No. 20.

Meanwhile at the very top, the top three ranked teams of Gonzaga, Baylor and Villanova remained unchanged again this week. The Bulldogs pulled in 62 of a possible 64 first-place votes, with Baylor fetching the remaining two. Rounding out the top five, Iowa and Texas stayed inside the top five but flip-flopped positions, with the Hawkeyes jumping up one spot to No. 4 and the Longhorns dropping a spot to No. 5.

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RANK TEAM RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Gonzaga (62) 14-0 1,598 1 2 Baylor (2) 12-0 1,538 2 3 Villanova 8-1 1,445 3 4 Iowa 12-2 1,420 5 5 Texas 11-2 1,289 4 6 Tennessee 10-1 1,242 10 7 Michigan 11-1 1,197 7 8 Houston 11-1 1,155 11 9 Kansas 10-3 1,072 6 10 Wisconsin 11-3 939 9 11 Creighton 10-3 833 8 12 Texas Tech 11-4 792 15 13 Virginia 9-2 778 18 14 West Virginia 9-4 732 13 15 Ohio State 11-3 631 21 16 Virginia Tech 11-2 536 20 17 Minnesota 11-4 507 23 18 Alabama 11-3 487 NR 19 Missouri 8-2 462 17 20 Clemson 9-2 354 12 21 Oregon 9-2 235 22 22 Illinois 9-5 232 14 23 Connecticut 7-1 209 25 24 UCLA 11-2 195 NR 25 Saint Louis 7-1 172 24

Others receiving votes: Louisville 155, Colorado 148, Oklahoma State 119, Florida State 112, USC 74, Duke 43, Drake 42, LSU 20, Boise State 15, Xavier 7, Belmont 5, Michigan State 3, Winthrop 3, Toledo 2, Utah State 1, Purdue 1.