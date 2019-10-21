College basketball rankings: Michigan State makes school history, debuts at No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25

For the first time in school history, Michigan State will begin the season as college basketball's No. 1 team. The Spartans are the overwhelming favorite in the preseason AP Top 25, which published Monday. Sparty returns many of its pieces from the 2019 Final Four team, led by CBS Sports Preseason All-American and Player of the Year Cassius Winston.

The rest of the top five fleshes out with familiar big-time programs: Kentucky is No. 2, Kansas is No. 3, Duke is No. 4 and Louisville is No. 5.

The top four teams will all be included in the annual Champions Classic, which will be held at Madison Square Garden on the opening night of the season, Nov. 5.

AP Top 25

1. Michigan State (60)

2. Kentucky (2)

3. Kansas (3)

4. Duke

5. Louisville

6. Florida

7. Maryland

8. Gonzaga

9. North Carolina

10. Villanova

11. Virginia

12. Seton Hall

13. Texas Tech

14. Memphis

15. Oregon

16. Baylor

17. Utah State

18. Ohio State

19. Xavier

20. Saint Mary's

21. Arizona

22. LSU

23. Purdue

24. Auburn

25. VCU

Also receiving votes: Washington 164, Colorado 152, Tennessee 78, Marquette 68, Florida St. 36, Davidson 34, Harvard 24, Illinois 14, Missouri 13, Mississippi St. 12, Houston 11, Georgetown 11, Cincinnati 8, Notre Dame 7, Creighton 4, Syracuse 3, NC State 3, Vermont 2, Alabama 2, Southern Cal 2, Liberty 2, Michigan 2, Dayton 1, Colgate 1, Providence 1.