College basketball rankings: Michigan State makes school history, debuts at No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25

The first edition of the AP poll has Michigan State ahead of Kentucky, Kansas and Duke

For the first time in school history, Michigan State will begin the season as college basketball's No. 1 team. The Spartans are the overwhelming favorite in the preseason AP Top 25, which published Monday. Sparty returns many of its pieces from the 2019 Final Four team, led by CBS Sports Preseason All-American and Player of the Year Cassius Winston

The rest of the top five fleshes out with familiar big-time programs: Kentucky is No. 2, Kansas is No. 3, Duke is No. 4 and Louisville is No. 5.

The top four teams will all be included in the annual Champions Classic, which will be held at Madison Square Garden on the opening night of the season, Nov. 5.

AP Top 25

1. Michigan State (60)
2. Kentucky (2)
3. Kansas (3)
4. Duke
5. Louisville
6. Florida
7. Maryland
8. Gonzaga
9. North Carolina
10. Villanova
11. Virginia
12. Seton Hall
13. Texas Tech
14. Memphis
15. Oregon
16. Baylor
17. Utah State
18. Ohio State
19. Xavier
20. Saint Mary's
21. Arizona
22. LSU
23. Purdue
24. Auburn
25. VCU

Also receiving votes: Washington 164, Colorado 152, Tennessee 78, Marquette 68, Florida St. 36, Davidson 34, Harvard 24, Illinois 14, Missouri 13, Mississippi St. 12, Houston 11, Georgetown 11, Cincinnati 8, Notre Dame 7, Creighton 4, Syracuse 3, NC State 3, Vermont 2, Alabama 2, Southern Cal 2, Liberty 2, Michigan 2, Dayton 1, Colgate 1, Providence 1.

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Matt Norlander is a national award-winning senior writer who has been with CBS Sports since 2010. He's in his ninth season reporting on college basketball for CBS, and also covers the NBA Draft, the Olympics... Full Bio

