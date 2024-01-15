There is a new No. 1 team atop the latest Coaches Poll released Monday. Reigning national champion UConn jumped three spots to the top ranking to become the fourth team to earn the No. 1 spot this season.

UConn joins Arizona, Kansas and Purdue as the teams to occupy the top ranking in the 2023-24 season. The Boilermakers held the No. 1 spot for the last four weeks before falling to Nebraska on the road last week. Purdue dropped one spot to No. 2

There was a major shakeup at the top of the poll after eight of the top 10 teams in the rankings lost. UConn and No. 3 North Carolina were the only teams in the top 10 of the rankings to not fall this week. UConn beat Xavier and Georgetown to move to 15-2 and North Carolina won its sixth consecutive game with a blowout victory over Syracuse.

Three new teams entered the top 10: Duke (No. 6), Wisconsin (No. 8) and Baylor (No. 9). Texas Tech, Dayton, TCU and Iowa State all entered the rankings for the first time this season after picking up big wins..

Coaches Poll

Others receiving votes: Colorado State 81; FAU 67; Alabama 60; Seton Hall 40; Clemson 39; Grand Canyon 34; Texas 20; Nevada 14; Gonzaga 11; Oregon 10; North Carolina State 9; Villanova 8; James Madison 8; Princeton 7; St. John's 6; Florida State 4; Wake Forest 2; Nebraska 2; Florida 2; New Mexico 1; Indiana State 1