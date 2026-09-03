The consensus around college basketball's exploding market is that you need $10 million to be an NCAA Tournament team, $15 million to compete for a conference title and north of $20 million to scale the mountain and win the National Championship.

Which puts North Carolina in a slight predicament.

Michael Malone's first Tar Heels roster checks in at $20 million, per a report from Inside Carolina, but this team does not enter 2026-27 as a Tier 1 National Championship contender. CBS Sports' Gary Parrish ranks UNC 26th in the Top 25 And 1. That's a far rosier outlook compared to respected models like Evan Miya, which rates UNC's roster in the 34-42 range nationally. Bart Torvik's early 2026-27 projections tab UNC as the 44th-best roster in the country. In the ACC, Carolina will have the third-highest-paid roster in the league behind Louisville and Duke, but it should rank no higher than fifth in the preseason ACC poll behind teams like Duke, Louisville, Virginia and Miami.

It reiterates the fact that there are no discounts to be found in the transfer portal or the international market, which were the two primary avenues that Malone had to use to build this roster. UNC was forced to pay top of the market to build its backcourt with Utah transfer Terrence Brown, NC State transfer Matt Able and Virginia Tech transfer Neo Avdalas. While individual contracts are not public information, it's safe to assume that UNC forked over nearly $10 million combined for those three guards alone. A starting high-major guard had a $3 million market last spring, multiple high-major general managers confirmed to CBS Sports.

Candid Coaches: Who is the best college basketball team of the 21st century? Matt Norlander

For a while, the smart teams were using international recruiting to find an edge. That's gone. Anyone and everyone is scouring the globe for the next international products to charter to college basketball. Today, the bargains are usually found in retention, high school recruiting or deep in the portal.

It's also hard to find diamonds in the rough when you don't know who the players are.

"The biggest challenge was, being in the NBA, you had heard about this transfer portal, but now being thrust into it — the greatest challenge was I didn't know the players," Malone admitted to reporters in Thursday's press conference in Chapel Hill. "So someone would mention 'Terrence Brown.' I looked at his stats, but I didn't know who he was. So it was Groundhog Day. It was film, film, film. Getting a feel for who Matt Able is. Identifying that he is a player who can help us. Watching Neo Avdalas play. The greatest challenge was trying to catch up and figure out who the hell these players are and will they fit in and bring something to the team that we are trying to build and fit into the culture and the identity."

Malone reiterated that he was bullish on his guards becoming "one of the more dynamic backcourts in college basketball," but there are no guarantees in transfer portal scouting. You can see the idea of what Malone envisions with that trio. Able, Avdalas and Brown can all play in pick-and-rolls. They all profile as guys who can play off the ball, as well. That gives UNC's offense some versatility and, most importantly, the chance to be multiple, to borrow a football term. Brown is a safe bet to lead this team in pick-and-roll usage, but there could be nights when Avdales has the right matchup and can be the fulcrum of the offense. There will be days when it's Able's time to shine.

But each of the three comes with some questions. Can Able turn potential into production? Can Brown consistently shoot the 3? He hit four treys in back-to-back-to-back games in mid-January before promptly shooting just 3-for-22 from beyond the arc in Utah's final 12 games. That's the Terrence Brown Experience, where he can get you 18 points a night, but it may come on 18 shots, too. Is Avdalas good enough to play on the ball at the high-major ranks? He had some sky-high moments for Virginia Tech last year as a jumbo lead guard, but eventually, ACC opponents started to heat him up relentlessly, and he wilted. Avdalas struggled mightily with turnovers and even worse shot selection because he didn't have the quickness to get past anyone or the strength to dislodge defenders. There's a strong chance that Avdalas needs to be a wing, not a point guard, to be at his best, but does that align with his vision to make the NBA?

The scary part with this UNC roster is that there are even more questions with the frontcourt. UNC was forced to replace All-ACC center Henri Veesaar, who chose to stay in the 2026 NBA Draft, but Veesaar's decision didn't pop until April 24, and UNC did not have time to make inroads with top portal big men like Moustapha Thiam and Massamba Diop, who committed to Michigan and Gonzaga, respectively, shortly thereafter.

That forced UNC to tap the international market where big men are extremely expensive. Mali native Sayon Keita and Greek product Alexandros Samodurov are expected to command major minutes for this UNC frontcourt, alongside returning stretch 4 Jarin Stevenson and potentially South Dakota transfer Cameron Fens, who is trying to get eligible under the new five-for-five litigation against the NCAA.

Inside the college basketball eligibility chaos as conferences push back on returning pros Cameron Salerno

Keita is potentially the highest-upside player on the roster with NBA tools as a shot-blocker and rim-runner, but his Year 1 impact is very much in question. He's thin and still just 18 years old. Scrawny, teenage big men can get chewed up and spit out in a new version of college basketball that has prioritized brawn and physicality, so Keita has to add bricks to his britches and get up to speed with the college game in a hurry. UNC had to pay Keita like the NBA prospect he is, while accepting the risk that he may not return All-ACC value right away.

"I think he has unlimited potential," Malone said. "I went over to Spain to watch him play right after I got the job, and when we were able to get a commitment from him, that was a big step in us building this team. The size, the length, the versatility. A beautiful young man. When you think about his journey coming here to Chapel Hill and how well he has fit in and how comfortable he is. That is something that I have enjoyed watching. Sayon is going to be a helluva player.

"The things that he does well, I think he will be able to do this year for us. He is a terrific runner of the floor. A guy who can get out in transition, very athletic. What we call a 'rim runner.' He gets on the rim. I think he is an exceptional pick-and-roll player. What has really been a pleasant surprise watching him play the last couple of weeks — he is a lot more skilled than maybe I gave him credit for initially. His ability to catch the ball in pocket and make plays… Sayon is demonstrating the ability to catch the ball in pocket and score, but also facilitate and make the right reads, which is a great sign for him. I think the area that translates is his defense and his rim protection. Not only blocking shots, but changing shots. And if you are a guy who can do that and be an anchor for your defense, you can run the floor, and you can play pick-and-roll offense and you can work to get second and third opportunities on the offensive glass, there is going to be minutes for you. Sayon Keita will be on the floor this year, and I am excited about his growth."

Even acknowledging Keita's outstanding tools, UNC does not have a top-15 frontcourt in college basketball. Even in the ACC, teams like Louisville, Miami, Duke and Virginia all have better bigs than UNC.

What the $20 million tag really means

In the short term, there's a very good chance that North Carolina's $20 million roster won't play like one next year. If UNC makes the NCAA Tournament and wins a game or two, that's a success with this roster, as currently constructed.

But the fact that UNC had $20 million to spend on a team does speak volumes about the type of worker Malone is. Now more than ever, head coaches are fundraisers just as much as they are X's and O's savants. If North Carolina used $7 million of revenue sharing on this roster, that means approximately $13 million was raised to pay this team. That us an indicator of Malone's ability to revive a fanbase that was worn out with Bill Belichick's turbulent Year 1 on the gridiron and had to endure multiple seasons of Hubert Davis failing to exceed expectations on the hardwood.

It meshes with what we've seen from Malone in the last five months on the job. Malone has dove headfirst into everything that it takes to be a successful high-major coach. He was in and out of every gym at Peach Jam in July before zooming over to the Adidas 3SSB circuit as well. He's done the rounds. He's clearly watching as much film as possible to get up to speed.

"One of the biggest challenges for me: I get a list of all the players; these are the top players in the country," Malone said. "These are some of the players that we have offered; the last staff has offered already. And so I go to my first live recruiting event. It was in Mishawaka, Indiana. I have never heard of Mishawaka before. I got there for an Adidas event, and then I go to Memphis for a NIKE EYBL event. I had to train eyes. I was in the NBA for 25 years, I was a head coach for the last 12. I am used to coaching Nikola Jokic, the best player in the world. Jamal Murray, one of the best guards. And then they say, 'This guy right here is the best (player).' And I say, "That guy is the best?' And then (UNC assistant coach) Chuck Martin had a great line, 'Well, coach, if you don't like him, you gotta think about the No. 2 player in the country.' And so I said, 'Duly noted.'

"So for me, training my eyes, and realizing these kids are 16 and 17 years old. They are not 25-year-old NBA players with years of experience. And so, training my eyes, educating myself on who the players were. And that is something that — I watch film. I think that is invaluable. I watch film on players we have offered scholarships to, so when they come on campus, I can have a real conversation with them on their game, their strengths, their weaknesses and how I think I can help them get to the next level. Educating myself on the players that are out there, in the portal or in the high school classes of '27, '28, '29, and I think I am in such a better place than I was 4-5 months ago."

If you're bullish on UNC in 2026-27, it's not because of the roster. It's because you believe Malone has the work ethic to make this team better than the sum of its parts.