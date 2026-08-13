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Villanova • #33 • F

Matt Hodge

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Last Game

Fri, Mar 20 |
TNT
vs 9 Utah State Aggies (29-7)
  • Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
86
Final
76
Game Recap

Big East Standings

Team Conf Overall
STJOHN
 18-2 30-7
UCONN
 17-3 34-6
NOVA
 15-5 24-9
SETON
 10-10 21-12
CREIGH
 9-11 16-18
DEPAUL
 8-12 16-16
BUTLER
 7-13 16-16
PROV
 7-13 15-18
MARQET
 7-13 12-20
GTOWN
 6-14 16-18
XAVIER
 6-14 15-18
Full Standings
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    West Region Preview & Picks: No. 9 Utah State vs. No. 1 Arizona

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    Utah State Takes Down Villanova, Advances

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    West Region Picks: No. 9 Utah State vs. No. 8 Villanova

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    NCAAM Big East Tournament Quarterfinal Highlights: Georgetown vs Villanova

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    St. John's Dominates Villanova For Bounce-Back Win

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    CBB Big East Bracketology

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    What It Means for the 2-Line if Connecticut Beats Saint John's

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    What This Win Means for UConn After Their Loss to Creighton

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    CBB Seed Line Implications: Seton Hall at Villanova

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    Freshpet Fresh Picks: Villanova At UConn

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    What's on the Line: Villanova at UConn

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    0:38

    TMI - Michigan Basketball Presser - G Elliot Cadeau talks about how this team is unselfish on and off the court

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    0:56

    TMI - Michigan Basketball Presser - G Elliot Cadeau talks the plan vs Villanova and how not to be complacent

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    0:33

    TMI - Michigan Basketball Presser - Will Tschetter and Aday Mara talk how deep this team is and the need to be unselfish

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    1:01

    TMI - Michigan Basketball Presser - Will Tschetter and Aday Mara talk preparation for Villanova

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    1:13

    TMI - Michigan Basketball Presser - HC Dusty May talks about this teams unselfishness

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    0:56

    TMI - Michigan Basketball Presser - HC Dusty May talks about Elliot Cadeau vs Villanova

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2025 Stats

STATS MPG PPG FG% RPG APG
Regular Season 27.6 9.2 45.2 3.6 0.7

Top Matt Hodge News

Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-8, 220 lbs
Birthplace: Limburg, Belgium
Class: Freshman