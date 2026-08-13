Last Game
Fri, Mar 20 |
TNT
vs 9 Utah State Aggies (29-7)
- Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
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1:38
NCAA Tournament Expands to 76 Teams
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3:31
West Region Preview & Picks: No. 9 Utah State vs. No. 1 Arizona
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1:35
Utah State Takes Down Villanova, Advances
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1:57
NCAA Tournament 8/9 Seed Matchup Picks: Villanova vs. Utah State
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41:12
NCAAM Tournament Regions Break Down
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1:59
West Region Picks: No. 9 Utah State vs. No. 8 Villanova
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1:34
NCAAM Big East Tournament Quarterfinal Highlights: Georgetown vs Villanova
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1:45
St. John's Dominates Villanova For Bounce-Back Win
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1:08
CBB Big East Bracketology
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1:22
What It Means for the 2-Line if Connecticut Beats Saint John's
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1:10
What This Win Means for UConn After Their Loss to Creighton
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1:19
CBB Seed Line Implications: Seton Hall at Villanova
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1:59
Freshpet Fresh Picks: Villanova At UConn
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1:22
What's on the Line: Villanova at UConn
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0:38
TMI - Michigan Basketball Presser - G Elliot Cadeau talks about how this team is unselfish on and off the court
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0:56
TMI - Michigan Basketball Presser - G Elliot Cadeau talks the plan vs Villanova and how not to be complacent
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0:33
TMI - Michigan Basketball Presser - Will Tschetter and Aday Mara talk how deep this team is and the need to be unselfish
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1:01
TMI - Michigan Basketball Presser - Will Tschetter and Aday Mara talk preparation for Villanova
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1:13
TMI - Michigan Basketball Presser - HC Dusty May talks about this teams unselfishness
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0:56
TMI - Michigan Basketball Presser - HC Dusty May talks about Elliot Cadeau vs Villanova
2025 Stats
|STATS
|MPG
|PPG
|FG%
|RPG
|APG
|Regular Season
|27.6
|9.2
|45.2
|3.6
|0.7
Top Matt Hodge News
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-8, 220 lbs
|Birthplace: Limburg, Belgium
|Class: Freshman