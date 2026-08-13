1:38 NCAA Tournament Expands to 76 Teams



3:31 West Region Preview & Picks: No. 9 Utah State vs. No. 1 Arizona



1:35 Utah State Takes Down Villanova, Advances



1:57 NCAA Tournament 8/9 Seed Matchup Picks: Villanova vs. Utah State



41:12 NCAAM Tournament Regions Break Down



1:59 West Region Picks: No. 9 Utah State vs. No. 8 Villanova



1:34 NCAAM Big East Tournament Quarterfinal Highlights: Georgetown vs Villanova



1:45 St. John's Dominates Villanova For Bounce-Back Win



1:08 CBB Big East Bracketology



1:22 What It Means for the 2-Line if Connecticut Beats Saint John's



1:10 What This Win Means for UConn After Their Loss to Creighton



1:19 CBB Seed Line Implications: Seton Hall at Villanova



1:59 Freshpet Fresh Picks: Villanova At UConn



1:22 What's on the Line: Villanova at UConn



0:38 TMI - Michigan Basketball Presser - G Elliot Cadeau talks about how this team is unselfish on and off the court



0:56 TMI - Michigan Basketball Presser - G Elliot Cadeau talks the plan vs Villanova and how not to be complacent



0:33 TMI - Michigan Basketball Presser - Will Tschetter and Aday Mara talk how deep this team is and the need to be unselfish



1:01 TMI - Michigan Basketball Presser - Will Tschetter and Aday Mara talk preparation for Villanova



1:13 TMI - Michigan Basketball Presser - HC Dusty May talks about this teams unselfishness

