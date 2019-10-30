Drive Chart
WVU
BAYLOR

West Virginia-Baylor Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 30, 2019

No. 12 Baylor is atop the Big 12 standings and will be rested and ready when it hosts struggling West Virginia on Thursday night in Waco, Texas.

The Bears (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) are the toast of the Big 12 just two seasons after finishing 1-11 overall. Both Baylor and West Virginia (3-4, 1-3) head into Thursday's dustup off a bye week in which the teams focused on completely different goals.

For Baylor, it's been about keeping its collective shoulder to the grindstone and playing like its record is 0-7 rather than 7-0.

"I want them to block out the noise and have the same hunger and fire that they had two years ago," Baylor coach Matt Rhule said. "I want them to know now they are no more special and better than they were then. You have to consistently be who you are."

The Bears went 7-6 last season and beat Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl to set the stage for 2019's stellar play. It helps that Baylor has one of the nation's most explosive offenses, led by junior quarterback Charlie Brewer.

Brewer, who is averaging 266.6 passing yards per game, produced a 312-yard, one-touchdown performance in a 45-27 win at Oklahoma State on Oct. 19. He completed 13 of 17 passes in that game en route to his fourth 300-yard day of the season.

Baylor ranks 12th nationally in scoring at 38.9 points per game.

After the win in Stillwater, the Bears almost immediately turned their attention to West Virginia, perhaps because the Mountaineers manhandled Baylor last season, cruising to a 58-14 victory in Morgantown, but that was when Dana Holgorsen was the West Virginia head coach and Will Grier was the quarterback.

"West Virginia beat us so badly last year, and it's such a vivid memory," Rhule said. "They do a great job of keeping you off balance, and they are getting more and more confident as they get deeper into their new system."

West Virginia heads to Waco after a 52-14 defeat at Oklahoma, the Mountaineers' third consecutive conference loss. They have scored 14 points in each of their past two games.

First-year Mountaineers coach Neal Brown used the bye week to "push the reset button" on West Virginia's season. Brown said the goal in the run-up to Thursday's game and beyond is to see improvement.

"We've got a five-game season left," Brown said. "The key and our main focus is about making marked improvement as we go through the rest of this. We feel like we've been getting better."

Austin Kendall will remain as the Mountaineers' starting quarterback despite a ragged performance against Oklahoma on Oct. 19. Kendall is a graduate transfer who backed up the past two Heisman Trophy winners -- Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray -- when he was with the Sooners.

Kendall has completed 141 of 222 passes for 1,429 yards, with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

"Austin's our starter," Brown said during the bye week.

"He played well in the first half (against Oklahoma). First half, he handled the noise around that game pretty well. The second half, he did not perform as well as he needs to, and he understands that. He's probably as healthy as he's been this entire season."

Baylor and West Virginia have played seven times in a series that began in 2012. The Mountaineers lead 5-2 and have captured three in a row.

--Field Level Media

No Text
1234T
West Virginia 3-4 -----
12 Baylor 7-0 -----
BAYLOR -17.5, O/U 55.5
McLane Stadium Waco, Texas
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
West Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Kendall 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.5% 1429 11 7 127.6
A. Kendall 141/222 1429 11 7
J. Allison 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.1% 144 1 2 116.9
J. Allison 19/26 144 1 2
J. Growden 96 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 7 0 0 158.8
J. Growden 1/1 7 0 0
T. Lowe III 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 108.4
T. Lowe III 2/2 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 188 3
K. McKoy 66 188 3 23
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 184 1
L. Brown 51 184 1 30
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 72 2
M. Pettaway 27 72 2 23
A. Kendall 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 61 1
A. Kendall 33 61 1 25
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 41 0
A. Sinkfield 17 41 0 6
S. Ryan 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 24 0
S. Ryan 1 24 0 24
S. James 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
S. James 4 19 0 8
T. Bush 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
T. Bush 3 15 0 9
T. Lowe III 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
T. Lowe III 3 12 0 13
L. Dorr 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
L. Dorr 2 9 0 4
W. Wright 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
W. Wright 1 2 0 2
J. Allison 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -8 0
J. Allison 4 -8 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Simmons 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 409 4
T. Simmons 31 409 4 44
S. James 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 388 2
S. James 41 388 2 51
S. Ryan 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 168 0
S. Ryan 15 168 0 39
G. Campbell 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 107 3
G. Campbell 5 107 3 46
T. Bush 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 95 1
T. Bush 6 95 1 41
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 89 0
K. McKoy 21 89 0 15
A. Jennings 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 79 1
A. Jennings 9 79 1 20
B. Wheaton 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 69 1
B. Wheaton 4 69 1 31
I. Esdale 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 42 0
I. Esdale 2 42 0 36
W. Wright 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 41 0
W. Wright 9 41 0 13
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 34 0
L. Brown 4 34 0 13
M. O'Laughlin 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 22 0
M. O'Laughlin 5 22 0 8
J. Haskins 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
J. Haskins 3 13 0 6
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
M. Pettaway 2 7 0 8
D. Bonamico 39 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Bonamico 1 7 0 7
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 6 0
A. Sinkfield 4 6 0 6
R. Fields Jr. 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
R. Fields Jr. 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Washington Jr. 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
K. Washington Jr. 0-0 0 3
T. Smith 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Smith 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Staley 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/12 18/18
E. Staley 7/12 0 18/18 39
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Baylor
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.3% 1866 12 3 163.4
C. Brewer 130/196 1866 12 3
G. Bohanon 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 104 1 0 146.9
G. Bohanon 10/15 104 1 0
J. Atkinson 16 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
J. Atkinson 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 446 4
J. Lovett 65 446 4 46
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 362 4
J. Hasty 56 362 4 73
G. Bohanon 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 181 2
G. Bohanon 18 181 2 38
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 150 2
T. Ebner 26 150 2 55
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 145 6
C. Brewer 61 145 6 25
Q. Jones 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 68 1
Q. Jones 5 68 1 61
A. Smith 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 29 1
A. Smith 7 29 1 15
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 19 1
C. Platt 4 19 1 15
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 1
J. Fleeks 3 13 1 8
J. Clarke 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
J. Clarke 2 7 0 4
J. White 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. White 1 2 0 2
K. Bullard 38 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
K. Bullard 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Mims 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 519 5
D. Mims 33 519 5 46
T. Thornton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 507 3
T. Thornton 26 507 3 78
R. Sneed 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 296 2
R. Sneed 25 296 2 38
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 169 1
J. Fleeks 8 169 1 64
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 150 1
C. Platt 14 150 1 50
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 143 0
J. Hasty 16 143 0 63
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 116 1
T. Ebner 10 116 1 27
J. Atkinson 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
J. Atkinson 2 25 0 16
C. Henle 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
C. Henle 2 19 0 11
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
J. Lovett 2 16 0 13
K. Bullard 38 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Bullard 1 8 0 8
D. Baucum 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Baucum 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Barnes 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Barnes 0-0 0 1
B. Lynch 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Lynch 0-0 0 1
J. Williams 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Williams 0-0 0 2
C. Johnston 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Johnston 0-0 0 1
G. Arnold 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Arnold 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Mayers 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/7 31/31
J. Mayers 5/7 0 31/31 46
N. Rauschenberg 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 4/4
N. Rauschenberg 0/1 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
