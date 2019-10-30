Drive Chart
CINCY
ECU

Cincinnati-East Carolina Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 30, 2019

No. 17 Cincinnati takes a five-game winning streak and a penchant for takeaways into a Saturday game against East Carolina in Greenville, N.C.

The Bearcats (6-1, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) are coming off their second bye week, having defeated visiting Tulsa 24-13 on Oct. 19, when they forced five turnovers, including three fumbles.

Cincinnati also had five takeaways (four interceptions) a week earlier at Houston, and it benefited from four takeaways in its signature victory of the season, a 27-24 home win that ended UCF's 19-game winning streak in the AAC.

Despite being outgained in all three conference games, the turnovers have been more than an equalizer for the Bearcats.

"They work at it," Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said of his defensive players, "but it's more a comfort. When you play a lot of man coverage like we do, people would say, 'Well your job in man is to deny your man the ball, not to get picks.'

"But when you become good at what you do, you become a lot more aggressive. Even though you're playing man, you have the ability to get more aggressive and go get a ball. Some of those things are showing up, as well as the energy with guys flying to the football. ...

"We're putting some shots on backs and really trying to make an emphasis on raking at balls."

Cincinnati is tied for fifth nationally with 11 interceptions, led by sophomore safety Ja'Von Hicks, who has four picks.

East Carolina (3-5, 0-4) comes in on a three-game losing streak with a passing attack that has been inefficient. Sophomore Holton Ahlers has completed 55.6 percent of his 250 passes for 1,672 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The dual-threat quarterback is often effective on the ground -- he is second on the team with 256 rushing yards -- but the Pirates failed to gain traction last Saturday in a 45-20 loss to South Florida. They rushed for a mere 102 yards while allowing 347.

"I think it's been up and down a little bit," first-year coach Mike Houston said of Ahlers' progress this season. "I don't say that negatively. Certainly, he's had some games where he's played at a higher level. He's had some games where he's made a few mistakes. I think he's still a young quarterback that's developing in a new offense."

East Carolina will be without junior linebacker Aaron Ramseur, who sustained a torn ACL last week. He had 32 tackles, including 5 1/2 for loss, this season.

"It doesn't matter who we're facing right now," Fickell said. "We've put ourselves in position to get a lot of people's best shots."

Cincinnati's ground game is led by Michael Warren, who has 498 yards and four touchdowns on 114 carries. Quarterback Desmond Ridder has completed 60.6 percent of his 175 passes for 1,399 yards with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Ridder passed for 335 yards and four touchdowns in Cincinnati's 56-6 romp over East Carolina last season. Ahlers was 8 of 22 for 184 yards in that game.

"One of the top teams in the country," Houston told reporters of the Bearcats. "A complete program from top to bottom, one that wins by doing things right, by being sound fundamentally in all three phases, by taking advantage of mistakes that opponents make and by not making critical mistakes that beat themselves."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
17 Cincinnati 6-1 -----
East Carolina 3-5 -----
ECU 23.5, O/U 47.5
Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium Greenville, North Carolina
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Cincinnati
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.6% 1399 14 5 148.4
D. Ridder 106/175 1399 14 5
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 74 0 0 131.7
B. Bryant 3/7 74 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
114 498 4
M. Warren II 114 498 4 73
G. Doaks 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 214 2
G. Doaks 41 214 2 27
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 202 1
D. Ridder 72 202 1 23
T. Thomas 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 190 1
T. Thomas 40 190 1 38
R. Montgomery 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 54 0
R. Montgomery 10 54 0 26
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 36 0
B. Bryant 6 36 0 21
M. Kopaygorodsky 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 19 1
M. Kopaygorodsky 5 19 1 12
T. Tucker 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
T. Tucker 2 12 0 9
R. Medaris 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
R. Medaris 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Pierce 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 410 2
A. Pierce 20 410 2 52
J. Deguara 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 293 4
J. Deguara 21 293 4 27
R. Medaris 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 248 2
R. Medaris 16 248 2 75
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 107 2
M. Warren II 14 107 2 23
J. Jackson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 99 0
J. Jackson 11 99 0 17
T. Geddis 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 95 1
T. Geddis 6 95 1 51
T. Tucker 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 72 0
T. Tucker 3 72 0 56
M. Mbodj 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 0
M. Mbodj 4 36 0 12
G. Doaks 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 1
G. Doaks 1 28 1 28
T. Cloud 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 27 1
T. Cloud 6 27 1 10
J. Whyle 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
J. Whyle 1 19 0 19
L. Taylor 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
L. Taylor 2 13 0 7
B. Smith 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
B. Smith 1 11 0 11
B. Labelle 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 1
B. Labelle 2 9 1 5
T. Thomas 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Thomas 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Young 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
P. Young 0-0 0 2
J. White 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. White 0-0 0 1
D. Forrest 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Forrest 0-0 0 1
C. Jefferies 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Jefferies 0-0 0 1
A. Gardner 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Gardner 0-0 0 1
J. Hicks 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
J. Hicks 0-0 0 4
C. Bryant 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Bryant 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Crosa 31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/9 26/26
S. Crosa 5/9 0 26/26 41
C. Smith 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
C. Smith 1/1 0 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
East Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Ahlers 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 1672 7 7 115.4
H. Ahlers 139/250 1672 7 7
R. Herring 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 74 0 0 140.2
R. Herring 5/8 74 0 0
B. Gagg 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 5 1 0 472
B. Gagg 1/1 5 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Mauney 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
91 368 1
D. Mauney 91 368 1 27
H. Ahlers 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 256 4
H. Ahlers 81 256 4 36
T. Christian 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 222 0
T. Christian 52 222 0 21
D. Pinnix Jr. 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 157 2
D. Pinnix Jr. 32 157 2 26
T. Williams 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 100 0
T. Williams 18 100 0 43
H. Howe 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 68 0
H. Howe 20 68 0 17
J. Hatfield 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 27 0
J. Hatfield 8 27 0 15
T. Snead 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 27 0
T. Snead 4 27 0 20
R. Herring 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 1
R. Herring 2 12 1 10
B. Gagg 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
B. Gagg 1 11 0 11
J. Coleman II 32 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Coleman II 1 -1 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Johnson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 399 2
C. Johnson 32 399 2 32
B. Proehl 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 376 2
B. Proehl 28 376 2 72
T. Snead 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 309 1
T. Snead 22 309 1 41
D. Farrier 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 218 0
D. Farrier 15 218 0 53
J. Hatfield 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 96 0
J. Hatfield 9 96 0 37
D. Mauney 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 43 0
D. Mauney 5 43 0 18
M. Vines 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 0
M. Vines 5 42 0 13
A. Omotosho 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 37 0
A. Omotosho 1 37 0 37
A. Watley 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 2
A. Watley 3 37 2 20
D. Pinnix Jr. 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 35 0
D. Pinnix Jr. 4 35 0 24
J. Lewis 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 1
J. Lewis 3 33 1 24
L. Henley 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 0
L. Henley 4 32 0 11
H. Howe 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
H. Howe 2 30 0 16
Z. Byrd 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
Z. Byrd 4 30 0 20
T. Christian 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 0
T. Christian 4 25 0 8
J. Johnson 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Johnson 1 6 0 6
T. Williams 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 3 0
T. Williams 3 3 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Stringer 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
G. Stringer 0-0 0 2
D. Robinson 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Robinson 0-0 0 1
J. McMillian 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. McMillian 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Verity 9 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
16/20 16/16
J. Verity 16/20 0 16/16 64
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores