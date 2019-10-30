Drive Chart
Michigan looks like a team that has found itself. Maryland looks like a team still searching for answers.

The Terrapins better find some in a hurry with the 14th-ranked Wolverines headed to town Saturday for a noon ET kickoff in College Park.

The surging Wolverines (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) ran over then-No. 8 Notre Dame 45-14 last Saturday, and they outplayed then-No. 7 Penn State in the second half of a 28-21 loss the week before. They've won four of their last five, and generally in impressive fashion. Meanwhile, it's homecoming at Maryland and a chance for the Terrapins (3-5, 1-4) to snap a three-game losing streak under first-year coach Mike Locksley.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has his own issues, recently sending a letter to parents of players downplaying rumors that he would soon be leaving his alma mater for other opportunities. Adamant about staying in Ann Arbor, Harbaugh certainly doesn't have a reason to leave with his team's much-improved play and a favorable schedule down the stretch, wrapping up Nov. 30 with No. 3 Ohio State at home.

"That does bode well, that unconditional belief in each other is huge," Harbaugh told reporters of the Wolverines' recent rise.

In contrast, the Terrapins have lost five of their last six and are still looking for some positive results. After a high-scoring, 2-0 start, the Terps have faltered. Three of their Big Ten losses have been by 26 or more points.

"Any time you develop your roster and get the chance to play some of the young guys we've played ... the two main areas for us to develop depth and find ways to improve are on the offensive line and the defensive line," Locksley told reporters. "Especially in this league. The offensive line, in particular, I thought we have made some strides with some of the guys that played a lot of plays early this year."

The biggest Maryland concern heading to Saturday, though, may be with the defensive front. The Terrapins got ground up by Minnesota last week in a 52-10 loss, allowing a season-high 321 yards rushing. Michigan had a season-high 303 rushing yards against the Fighting Irish, with emerging redshirt freshman Hassan Haskins leading the way with 149 yards on 20 carries.

The Wolverines have averaged 246.3 yards rushing the last three contests. Maryland's last six opponents have all rushed for better than 126 yards. Michigan has won seven of eight all-time meetings with Maryland, including the last four.

Maryland's running game, averaging 191 yards per contest, could be a saving grace if the Terrapins can get it going with star runner Anthony McFarland and left guard Terrance Davis both fully back from injuries. Michigan is allowing just 2.9 yards per rush, though, under former Maryland defensive coordinator Don Brown, who was in College Park in 2009 and '10.

The Terrapins also have to contend with the almost annual injury issue at quarterback. Tyrrell Pigrome hurt his knee last week and gave way to Josh Jackson, the starter earlier who had been out with an ankle injury. Jackson wasn't ready at Minnesota, and Tyler DeSue finished the game. Jackson was taking first team snaps in practice this week, but Pigrome also could be available by Saturday.

After Maryland, Michigan has a week off before hosting Michigan State on Nov. 16, then a game at Indiana before the big showdown with the Buckeyes. Maryland travels to Ohio State next week.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57% 1622 11 4 133.9
S. Patterson 122/214 1622 11 4
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 91 1 0 138
D. McCaffrey 7/13 91 1 0
J. Milton 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 59 1 1 132.2
J. Milton 3/7 59 1 1
M. Barrett 23 LB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 0 0 310
M. Barrett 1/1 25 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
109 531 9
Z. Charbonnet 109 531 9 41
H. Haskins 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 366 1
H. Haskins 59 366 1 49
C. Turner 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 177 1
C. Turner 41 177 1 13
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 140 1
T. Wilson 26 140 1 27
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 91 5
S. Patterson 59 91 5 22
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 63 1
D. McCaffrey 11 63 1 10
B. VanSumeren 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 20 1
B. VanSumeren 9 20 1 6
J. Milton 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 1
J. Milton 5 16 1 9
B. Mason 42 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Mason 1 3 0 3
G. Jackson 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
G. Jackson 1 2 0 2
N. Capatina 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
N. Capatina 2 1 0 5
J. Runyan 75 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
J. Runyan 1 -9 0 0
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
D. Peoples-Jones 1 -9 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Bell 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 452 0
R. Bell 26 452 0 71
N. Collins 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 374 3
N. Collins 20 374 3 51
T. Black 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 241 1
T. Black 18 241 1 36
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 203 3
D. Peoples-Jones 19 203 3 21
N. Eubanks 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 164 1
N. Eubanks 17 164 1 26
S. McKeon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 96 2
S. McKeon 6 96 2 28
M. Sainristil 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 81 1
M. Sainristil 4 81 1 34
L. Schoonmaker 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 54 1
L. Schoonmaker 2 54 1 29
G. Jackson 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 1
G. Jackson 3 31 1 23
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 30 0
Z. Charbonnet 8 30 0 8
D. Hill 30 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
D. Hill 1 25 0 25
C. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
C. Johnson 3 22 0 10
C. Turner 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 13 0
C. Turner 4 13 0 6
E. All 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
E. All 1 10 0 10
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. McCaffrey 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Thomas 0-0 0 2
J. Metellus 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Metellus 0-0 0 1
L. Hill 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
L. Hill 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Moody 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/8 15/15
J. Moody 6/8 0 15/15 33
Q. Nordin 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/3 15/15
Q. Nordin 0/3 0 15/15 15
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Maryland
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Jackson 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.4% 968 10 4 126.8
J. Jackson 70/139 968 10 4
T. Pigrome 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.8% 642 3 5 112.6
T. Pigrome 61/102 642 3 5
T. DeSue 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
30.8% 88 1 0 113
T. DeSue 4/13 88 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Leake 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 543 7
J. Leake 66 543 7 64
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 378 7
A. McFarland Jr. 76 378 7 80
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 200 1
T. Fleet-Davis 48 200 1 21
J. Funk 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 173 2
J. Funk 17 173 2 54
T. Pigrome 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 173 2
T. Pigrome 36 173 2 61
L. Harrison III 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 70 0
L. Harrison III 7 70 0 30
L. Legendre 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 30 0
L. Legendre 2 30 0 17
T. DeSue 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -6 1
T. DeSue 2 -6 1 5
M. Shinsky 41 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -10 0
M. Shinsky 1 -10 0 0
J. Jackson 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 -18 0
J. Jackson 28 -18 0 14
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 487 4
D. Demus Jr. 31 487 4 80
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 172 2
T. Fleet-Davis 13 172 2 59
C. Okonkwo 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 164 2
C. Okonkwo 16 164 2 23
D. Jones 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 148 0
D. Jones 8 148 0 49
T. Mabry 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 142 3
T. Mabry 11 142 3 52
B. Cobbs 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 107 0
B. Cobbs 7 107 0 39
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 107 1
A. McFarland Jr. 12 107 1 39
C. Carriere 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 106 1
C. Carriere 9 106 1 17
D. Turner 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 84 0
D. Turner 4 84 0 29
S. Savoy 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 56 0
S. Savoy 6 56 0 15
J. Leake 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 55 0
J. Leake 9 55 0 33
J. Comma 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
J. Comma 1 22 0 22
R. Lewis 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
R. Lewis 2 19 0 13
J. Funk 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 16 0
J. Funk 4 16 0 12
D. Tomlin 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Tomlin 1 7 0 7
S. Nelson 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 1
S. Nelson 1 6 1 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Mosley 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Mosley 0-0 0 1
M. Lewis 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Lewis 0-0 0 1
C. Campbell 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Campbell 0-0 0 1
A. Eley 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Eley 0-0 0 1
N. Cross 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Cross 0-0 0 1
I. Davis 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
I. Davis 0-0 0 1
A. Brooks Jr. 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Brooks Jr. 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Petrino 27 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/3 31/32
J. Petrino 1/3 0 31/32 34
K. Montgomery 38 DB
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
K. Montgomery 0/0 0 1/1 1
P. Inzerillo 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/3
P. Inzerillo 0/0 0 2/3 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
