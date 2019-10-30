Drive Chart
MISS
AUBURN

Mississippi-Auburn Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 30, 2019

After three consecutive games on the road, two of which were losses at Florida and LSU, No. 11 Auburn is looking forward to getting back home to host Ole Miss on Saturday night.

"It's a difference-maker," Tigers coach Gus Malzahn said of playing at Jordan-Hare Stadium. "We play better at home, there's no doubt. We feed off our crowd. Our group is a lot more comfortable, so we need to continue that."

Malzahn expects freshman quarterback Bo Nix to get back on track at home. Nix completed a combined 26 of 62 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns with four interceptions in the setbacks to the Gators and LSU that pretty much left Auburn with the role of spoiler in the SEC race.

The Tigers (6-2, 3-2 SEC) have games remaining against East Division contender Georgia and West leader Alabama at home in November. Ole Miss isn't a contender, but the Rebels (3-5, 2-3) are coming off an open date and could present challenges to the Auburn defense.

The Rebels have been playing two quarterbacks in recent games, and both have had their moments. True freshman John Rhys Plumlee leads SEC quarterbacks in rushing yards per game (101.6) while redshirt freshman Matt Corral has passed for 1,101 yards despite missing two games to rib injuries.

Plumlee had what was called a "minor procedure" for a knee injury and sat out one practice this week, but he is expected to stay in the rotation.

"All the swelling was gone," coach Matt Luke told reporters.

Luke said the open date came at a good time for his Rebels, who have lost four of their last five outings and will be up against "one of the top defenses we've faced since I've been here," he said.

"You will always have a few wrinkles that you will throw in, especially coming out of an open date, but you have to be careful," Luke said. "You have to be who you are because when you start trying to do stuff on the road that is different and you start getting into a bunch of negative plays, that's what you can't do."

The teams are Nos. 1 and 2 in rushing in the SEC with Ole Miss averaging 232.5 yards per game and Auburn 225.9, but the Tigers gained an extra weapon last week when freshman D.J. Williams ran for 130 yards on 13 carries and grabbed two balls for 21 yards.

Williams' breakout game was timely with sophomore running back JaTarvious Whitlow still recovering from a knee injury. Whitlow played at LSU but was limited to three carries for 9 yards. He still leads the Tigers in rushing with 553 yards.

"He's got great hands," Malzahn said of Williams. "He actually played quarterback in high school, too, so he's got great hand-eye coordination. What really impresses me about him is his knowledge of the game and picking up things real quick. Having played quarterback helps with understanding the big picture."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
Ole Miss 3-5 -----
11 Auburn 6-2 -----
AUBURN -19, O/U 52.5
Jordan-Hare Stadium Auburn, Alabama
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Ole Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Corral 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.9% 1101 4 2 129
M. Corral 88/147 1101 4 2
J. Plumlee 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.6% 456 4 1 107.9
J. Plumlee 39/82 456 4 1
G. Tisdale 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 56 1 0 500.2
G. Tisdale 2/2 56 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
124 538 5
S. Phillips 124 538 5 38
J. Plumlee 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 508 4
J. Plumlee 86 508 4 54
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 384 4
J. Ealy 48 384 4 78
S. Conner 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 307 2
S. Conner 43 307 2 84
M. Corral 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 114 1
M. Corral 48 114 1 23
G. Tisdale 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
G. Tisdale 2 10 0 5
I. Woullard 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
I. Woullard 3 7 0 3
T. Knight 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Knight 1 5 0 5
D. Jackson 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Jackson 1 3 0 3
O. Cooley 15 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
O. Cooley 1 1 0 5
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
E. Moore 3 1 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 621 4
E. Moore 49 621 4 46
J. Mingo 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 144 1
J. Mingo 9 144 1 32
D. Drummond 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 138 0
D. Drummond 11 138 0 26
D. Gregory 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 127 0
D. Gregory 6 127 0 41
O. Cooley 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 106 0
O. Cooley 10 106 0 18
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 92 1
J. Ealy 9 92 1 26
B. Sanders 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 79 0
B. Sanders 6 79 0 40
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 77 1
S. Phillips 8 77 1 22
J. Pellerin 7 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 76 1
J. Pellerin 9 76 1 19
J. Jackson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 56 1
J. Jackson 2 56 1 28
D. Jackson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
D. Jackson 2 31 0 28
S. Conner 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 27 0
S. Conner 4 27 0 13
M. Battle 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
M. Battle 2 20 0 14
T. Knight 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
T. Knight 2 19 0 11
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Williams 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Williams 0-0 0 1
A. Robinson 38 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Robinson 0-0 0 1
M. Hartsfield 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Hartsfield 0-0 0 1
D. Prince 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Prince 0-0 0 1
J. Haynes 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Haynes 0-0 0 1
B. Jones 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Jones 0-0 0 1
D. Evans 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Evans 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Logan 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/15 24/26
L. Logan 9/15 0 24/26 51
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Auburn
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.9% 1458 12 6 127.5
B. Nix 110/204 1458 12 6
J. Gatewood 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 54 2 0 230.5
J. Gatewood 5/7 54 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
113 553 7
J. Whitlow 113 553 7 39
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 260 2
K. Martin 45 260 2 52
D. Williams 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 210 0
D. Williams 31 210 0 70
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 194 4
B. Nix 62 194 4 30
S. Shivers 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 194 1
S. Shivers 36 194 1 27
J. Gatewood 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 148 3
J. Gatewood 29 148 3 18
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 108 2
A. Schwartz 7 108 2 57
H. Joiner 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 78 1
H. Joiner 8 78 1 32
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 56 1
E. Stove 6 56 1 36
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 26 0
M. Miller 7 26 0 8
M. Hill 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Hill 1 7 0 7
C. Sandberg 24 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Sandberg 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 523 8
S. Williams 29 523 8 48
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 216 1
A. Schwartz 14 216 1 48
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 203 2
E. Stove 22 203 2 49
W. Hastings 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 162 1
W. Hastings 10 162 1 38
S. Cannella 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 137 0
S. Cannella 8 137 0 31
J. Wilson 42 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 74 1
J. Wilson 10 74 1 17
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 0
M. Miller 4 49 0 12
H. Joiner 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
H. Joiner 4 40 0 28
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
J. Whitlow 1 25 0 25
D. Williams 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
D. Williams 2 21 0 13
J. Shenker 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 1
J. Shenker 3 21 1 9
M. Hill 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
M. Hill 2 11 0 10
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
K. Martin 2 11 0 10
Z. Farrar 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
Z. Farrar 1 10 0 10
S. Nigh 99 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
S. Nigh 1 9 0 9
S. Jackson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
S. Jackson 1 6 0 6
S. Shivers 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
S. Shivers 1 -6 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Dinson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Dinson 0-0 0 1
C. Wooten 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Wooten 0-0 0 1
R. McCreary 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. McCreary 0-0 0 1
J. Davis 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Davis 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/12 32/33
A. Carlson 10/12 0 32/33 62
S. Ledbetter 25 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
S. Ledbetter 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores