NC State-Wake Forest Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 30, 2019

North Carolina State is changing quarterbacks again, while the quarterback situation for No. 23 Wake Forest looks less certain as it prepares for Saturday's home game in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Demon Deacons (6-1, 2-1 ACC) figure to have a couple of good options.

Jamie Newman suffered a shoulder injury against Louisville in the team's lone loss on Oct. 12. Sam Hartman took over in that game and then helped direct a victory against Florida State on Oct. 19 before a bye week.

"If we don't have Sam Hartman, we probably don't win," said coach Dave Clawson.

Newman leads the Atlantic Coast Conference -- and is seventh nationally -- in total offense with 341.2 yards per game. He also leads the conference with 295.3 passing yards per game.

Clawson's long-standing rule is that a starter doesn't lose his spot on the depth chart because of an injury.

"If Jamie can go, he'll go," Clawson said.

Wake Forest's 2018 game in Raleigh marked Newman's first start, when he led a game-winning fourth-quarter drive against N.C. State. That came after Hartman's season-ending injury in the game before.

N.C. State (4-3, 1-2) is turning to redshirt freshman Devin Leary to make his first start.

"Devin is ready. I don't think we forced him into the position before he was ready, which for any quarterback is a bad thing," NC State coach Dave Doeren said. "He has taken advantage of not only when he was a (third stringer), the things he wasn't doing well, but he has studied."

Leary becomes the third player to make his first career start at quarterback in the same season, something that has never happened before in the Wolfpack program's history.

Leary came off the bench in the team's most recent game -- a 45-24 loss at Boston College on Oct. 19, when he completed 15 of 33 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He is 20 of 41 for the season and took first-team reps during the team's open week.

"Hopefully at quarterback Devin continues to get better and better and make those plays he showed us in the fourth quarter (at Boston College) that will help the offense," Doeren said.

Matthew McKay started the first five games for N.C. State before giving way to Bailey Hockman for the past two. They are listed as co-backups this week. The past seven N.C. State quarterbacks to make his first career start have won that game.

This wraps up a three-game homestand for the Demon Deacons, who are trying to stay within a game in the loss column of undefeated Clemson in the Atlantic Division.

Wake Forest receiver Sage Surratt tops the ACC with 125.9 receiving yards per game and nine receiving touchdowns.

N.C. State leads the series 66-40-6, although Wake Forest won the past two years. The Wolfpack has won in Winston-Salem in only two of its past 11 trips.

For only the fourth time, the Wolfpack is facing a nationally ranked Wake Forest team.

This week's matchup includes N.C. State receiver Tabari Hines playing against his former team. He played three seasons for the Demon Deacons before a 2018 stopover with Oregon was cut short, allowing him to redshirt and transfer again with a season of eligibility remaining. He has 21 catches for 192 yards and a touchdown this season.

Wake Forest kicker Nick Sciba has made a national-best 23 consecutive field goal attempts. Five of those came in the Florida State game.

--Field Level Media

No Text
1234T
NC State 4-3 -----
23 Wake Forest 6-1 -----
WAKE -7.5, O/U 60.5
BB&T Field Winston-Salem, North Carolina
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
NC State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. McKay 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.3% 910 3 1 113.6
M. McKay 86/150 910 3 1
B. Hockman 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.2% 487 1 3 99.1
B. Hockman 48/87 487 1 3
D. Leary 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.8% 336 3 0 141.8
D. Leary 20/41 336 3 0
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 74 2 0 395.4
T. Thomas 3/4 74 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Knight 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 381 3
Z. Knight 79 381 3 26
J. Houston 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 314 2
J. Houston 52 314 2 29
R. Person 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 202 2
R. Person 50 202 2 20
M. McKay 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 63 4
M. McKay 25 63 4 21
K. Lesane 85 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 55 0
K. Lesane 4 55 0 24
T. Hines 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 47 0
T. Hines 2 47 0 34
W. Dabbs 38 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 43 0
W. Dabbs 9 43 0 11
P. Wilson 11 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
P. Wilson 1 9 0 9
T. Pennix 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 5 0
T. Pennix 6 5 0 3
D. Leary 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -8 0
D. Leary 4 -8 0 8
B. Hockman 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 -27 0
B. Hockman 14 -27 0 20
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Emezie 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 380 1
E. Emezie 35 380 1 37
D. Carter 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 312 0
D. Carter 18 312 0 55
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 274 3
T. Thomas 24 274 3 23
C. Angeline 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 270 3
C. Angeline 18 270 3 39
T. Hines 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 192 1
T. Hines 21 192 1 48
R. Person 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 71 0
R. Person 6 71 0 45
K. Lesane 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 65 0
K. Lesane 9 65 0 19
T. Pennix 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 57 1
T. Pennix 5 57 1 32
M. Fisher 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 46 0
M. Fisher 3 46 0 23
D. Autenrieth 42 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 0
D. Autenrieth 3 40 0 20
J. Provillon 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 38 0
J. Provillon 1 38 0 38
C. Powell 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
C. Powell 4 30 0 11
J. Houston 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 28 0
J. Houston 6 28 0 15
Z. Knight 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 5 0
Z. Knight 3 5 0 8
E. Collins 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
E. Collins 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Thomas 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Thomas 0-0 0 1
C. Ingram 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Ingram 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dunn 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
14/17 21/21
C. Dunn 14/17 0 21/21 63
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Wake Forest
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Newman 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.5% 1772 17 5 160.7
J. Newman 141/209 1772 17 5
S. Hartman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.6% 480 2 0 145.1
S. Hartman 30/53 480 2 0
M. Kern 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 42 1 0 236.6
M. Kern 5/5 42 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Carney 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
89 351 3
C. Carney 89 351 3 27
K. Walker III 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 327 3
K. Walker III 38 327 3 96
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 297 2
C. Beal-Smith 66 297 2 25
J. Newman 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 275 3
J. Newman 87 275 3 50
S. Hartman 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 47 1
S. Hartman 17 47 1 9
D. Delaney 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 47 0
D. Delaney 15 47 0 12
M. Kern 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
M. Kern 3 22 0 9
C. McKinney 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
C. McKinney 3 6 0 5
W. Drawdy 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
W. Drawdy 2 4 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Surratt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
53 881 9
S. Surratt 53 881 9 70
S. Washington 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 523 7
S. Washington 32 523 7 59
K. Hinton 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 404 1
K. Hinton 37 404 1 36
J. Freudenthal 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 176 1
J. Freudenthal 18 176 1 34
S. Claude 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 94 0
S. Claude 10 94 0 20
J. Roberson 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 71 1
J. Roberson 5 71 1 34
B. Chapman 23 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 53 0
B. Chapman 7 53 0 19
A. Perry 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 1
A. Perry 3 34 1 17
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 25 0
C. Beal-Smith 6 25 0 12
C. Carney 36 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 17 0
C. Carney 3 17 0 6
K. Walker III 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
K. Walker III 1 15 0 15
I. Isaac 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
I. Isaac 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Strnad 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Strnad 0-0 0 1
N. Greer 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Greer 0-0 0 1
T. Rucker 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Rucker 0-0 0 1
A. Henderson 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Henderson 0-0 0 2
C. Monroe 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Monroe 0-0 0 1
E. Bassey 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Bassey 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Sciba 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/12 31/31
N. Sciba 12/12 0 31/31 67
Z. Murphy 88 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
Z. Murphy 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores