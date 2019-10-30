Drive Chart
OREG
USC

Oregon-Southern Cal Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 30, 2019

Both No. 7 Oregon and USC remain in control of their respective Pac-12 divisions after late wins last week. Now, they meet Saturday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Oregon (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) won its seventh straight game and continued its best conference start since 2013 with a last-second field goal last Saturday vs. Washington State. The Ducks controlled the game much of the way, but fell behind 35-34 with a minute remaining.

The Ducks moved the ball 53 yards on the subsequent possession to set up kicker Camden Lewis' 26-yard game-winning field goal, scoring the first Oregon victory over Washington State since 2014.

"When you have a victory like that -- and over the past couple weeks, our team has found ways to win," Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said in his Monday news conference, alluding to comeback defeats of Cal and Washington in the previous weeks. "Somebody in that locker room, and sometimes an unexpected person, was going to have to step up and make plays."

While the outcome was not make-or-break for Oregon's prospects in the Pac-12 North -- the Ducks went into Week 9 with a three-game lead over the rest of the division, and head-to-head wins against Cal, Stanford and Washington -- the win keeps the team in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth.

Now in Oregon's way is USC, a team with designs not on a playoff invitation, but a surprise Pac-12 title and a potential Rose Bowl bid. The Trojans (5-3, 4-1) already hold a head-to-head win over the conference's only other playoff contender -- a 30-23 win over No. 9-ranked Utah on Sept. 20.

USC won that game attacking the Utes secondary with deep passes to a talented wide receiving corps. Michael Pittman Jr., who racked up 232 yards and what proved to be the decisive touchdown vs. Utah, scored another game winner last week at Colorado.

His 37-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Kedon Slovis gave USC the 35-31 win in a game it trailed for about 42 minutes. The victory was USC's first on the road this season, and critical in maintaining its lead atop the South.

"Every week is a championship game," Trojans coach Clay Helton said following Monday practice. "If you don't bring your A-game, you can get your butt beat."

So far, no opponent has been able to beat USC at the Coliseum. The Trojans are 4-0 at home after an Oct. 19 rout of Arizona.

Oregon's the highest-ranked opponent to visit USC since Notre Dame came to the Coliseum ranked No. 3 last November. The Fighting Irish's 24-17 victory marked the Trojans' last home loss, and the second in a row after Cal snapped a streak that spanned three calendar years.

"It's always fun when you're out there at home," USC linebacker John Houston Jr. said after the 41-14 win over Arizona.

Houston and the rest of the Trojans defense has not allowed more than 23 points at home this season, while giving up at least 28 in every road effort. This week, they try to maintain that home-field edge against a balanced Oregon offense that makes very few mistakes.

Quarterback Justin Herbert has thrown for 21 touchdowns against just one interception -- although his streak of consecutive games with at least one scoring pass ended at 35 against Washington State.

That was a byproduct of the Ducks rushing well, though. CJ Verdell posted 257 yards with three touchdowns in the win. He'll be rejoined by Travis Dye, who left last week's game after taking a helmet-to-helmet shot. Cristobal said both running back Travis Dye and linebacker Troy Dye are cleared for Saturday's trip to USC.

Troy Dye, Oregon's leading tackler, missed the Washington State game with a broken thumb.

--Field Level Media

No Text
1234T
7 Oregon 7-1 -----
USC 5-3 -----
USC 4.5, O/U 62
United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Los Angeles, California
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Oregon
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.3% 2104 21 1 161.5
J. Herbert 179/262 2104 21 1
T. Shough 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 103 2 0 210.4
T. Shough 10/12 103 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Verdell 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
112 753 5
C. Verdell 112 753 5 89
T. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 347 0
T. Dye 59 347 0 47
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 253 6
C. Habibi-Likio 60 253 6 17
D. Felix 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 135 2
D. Felix 21 135 2 62
S. Dollars 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 81 0
S. Dollars 7 81 0 63
T. Shough 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
T. Shough 2 11 0 13
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 8 1
J. Redd 5 8 1 4
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 -4 0
J. Herbert 28 -4 0 26
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Breeland 27 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 405 6
J. Breeland 26 405 6 66
J. Johnson III 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 396 2
J. Johnson III 31 396 2 47
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 321 7
J. Redd 35 321 7 36
M. Pittman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 150 1
M. Pittman 10 150 1 39
B. Addison 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 141 1
B. Addison 12 141 1 34
S. Webb 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 135 2
S. Webb 12 135 2 20
C. Verdell 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 118 0
C. Verdell 13 118 0 27
J. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 100 0
J. Johnson 6 100 0 24
J. Delgado 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 86 0
J. Delgado 7 86 0 19
D. Davis 17 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 83 1
D. Davis 8 83 1 19
T. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 80 0
T. Dye 9 80 0 24
B. Schooler 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 44 0
B. Schooler 2 44 0 23
D. Felix 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 44 0
D. Felix 3 44 0 21
R. Bay 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 1
R. Bay 3 35 1 16
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 32 0
C. Habibi-Likio 7 32 0 9
H. Kampmoyer 48 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 1
H. Kampmoyer 1 21 1 21
T. Jeannis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
T. Jeannis 1 14 0 14
B. Aiello 66 OL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 1
B. Aiello 1 1 1 1
S. Dollars 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 1 0
S. Dollars 2 1 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Graham Jr. 0-0 0 1
M. Wright 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Wright 0-0 0 1
V. McKinley III 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
V. McKinley III 0-0 0 3
S. Stephens 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Stephens 0-0 0 1
B. Young 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Young 0-0 0 1
N. Pickett 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Pickett 0-0 0 1
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
J. Holland 0-0 0 4
S. Niu 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Niu 0-0 0 1
T. Dye 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Dye 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Lewis 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/8 30/31
C. Lewis 5/8 0 30/31 45
A. Stack 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 7/7
A. Stack 0/0 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
USC
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Slovis 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.3% 1625 13 5 164.4
K. Slovis 133/184 1625 13 5
M. Fink 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.6% 529 4 4 143.2
M. Fink 42/64 529 4 4
J. Daniels 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.5% 215 1 1 130.5
J. Daniels 25/34 215 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
V. Malepeai 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 406 4
V. Malepeai 87 406 4 26
M. Stepp 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 307 3
M. Stepp 48 307 3 35
S. Carr 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 266 2
S. Carr 47 266 2 60
K. Christon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 179 2
K. Christon 22 179 2 55
A. St. Brown 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 50 1
A. St. Brown 3 50 1 37
Q. Jountti 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
Q. Jountti 6 18 0 5
M. Fink 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 1 1
M. Fink 8 1 1 8
J. Daniels 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -6 0
J. Daniels 3 -6 0 5
K. Slovis 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 -6 0
K. Slovis 27 -6 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Pittman Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 755 7
M. Pittman Jr. 50 755 7 77
T. Vaughns 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 638 5
T. Vaughns 50 638 5 41
A. St. Brown 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 432 4
A. St. Brown 40 432 4 39
D. London 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 199 0
D. London 14 199 0 45
S. Carr 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 114 1
S. Carr 16 114 1 15
E. Krommenhoek 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 112 0
E. Krommenhoek 9 112 0 60
V. Malepeai 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 59 0
V. Malepeai 11 59 0 11
M. McClain 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
M. McClain 3 19 0 9
J. Falo 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
J. Falo 2 18 0 12
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
V. Jones Jr. 2 11 0 6
D. Williams 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
D. Williams 1 11 0 11
K. Christon 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 1 1
K. Christon 2 1 1 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. Pola-Mao 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
I. Pola-Mao 0-0 0 1
K. Mauga 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Mauga 0-0 0 1
G. Johnson 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Johnson 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. McGrath 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/9 32/32
C. McGrath 8/9 0 32/32 56
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores