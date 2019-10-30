Drive Chart
SMU
MEMP

SMU-Memphis Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 30, 2019

As the press release from Memphis' sports information department noted following the Tigers' 42-41 win at Tulsa last week, "Sometimes, a memorable season needs the assistance of a fortunate break."

Or in this case, a pulled 29-yard field goal as time expired. That Golden Hurricane miscue propelled the Tigers (7-1, 3-1 American Athletic Conference) into the surprising marquee game of Week 10 in college football.

With ESPN's "GameDay" descending on Memphis for its pregame show and then sticking around to air the No. 24 Tigers' showdown with unbeaten and No. 15 SMU on Saturday night, the AAC West gets a rare crack at the national spotlight.

Of course, the Mustangs (8-0, 4-0) have also absorbed a few smooches on the cheek from dame fortune. They have four wins by seven points or fewer, including a 34-31 nail-biter on Oct. 24 at a 3-5 Houston team that is looking forward to 2020 more than it's trying to win games in 2019.

In any event, SMU has stamped itself as the favorite among six schools to win the Group of Five's berth in the Cotton Bowl, which would be a de facto home game for the Mustangs. But SMU has a tougher path to get there than other contenders with this game and a Nov. 23 trip to Navy remaining.

SMU is doing it with offense. Prior to the Houston game, the Mustangs had scored at least 37 points in every game. They possess a wonderful blend of passing and running. They throwing for just over 300 yards per game with former Texas quarterback Shane Buechele pulling the trigger, and they are averaging 202.8 yards per game on the ground behind senior Xavier Jones, who has rushed for 884 yards.

"They find ways to win, and that's their deal this year," Houston coach Dana Holgorsen said. "They're in their second year in that system and they have a lot of seniors and guys that have been doing the right stuff for them and it's showing."

Mustangs coach Sonny Dykes said his offense needs to compete at a much higher level than it did at Houston. However, Jones said he and his team simply did what they had to in order to stay undefeated.

"It was an ugly game, but I'm really proud of my team for how we fought," he said.

Memphis coach Mike Norvell felt much the same way after his team escaped Tulsa with a one-point win. The Tigers' defense was gashed for 584 yards and was on the field for a whopping 101 plays, but Memphis managed to stagger off with the win.

"At the end of the day, you look up at the scoreboard, and being up by one is a great feeling," he said.

Memphis freshman running back Kenneth Gainwell rushed for 149 yards and three scores at Tulsa for his sixth straight 100-yard game. Gainwell needs only 21 yards to hit the 1,000-yard mark for the year.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
15 SMU 8-0 -----
24 Memphis 7-1 -----
MEMP -6, O/U 72
Liberty Bowl Memorial Memphis, Tennessee
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
SMU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 2325 20 7 149.1
S. Buechele 182/288 2325 20 7
T. Gipson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 56 0 0 256.8
T. Gipson 3/3 56 0 0
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 30 0 0 352
T. Page 1/1 30 0 0
K. Freeman 2 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
K. Freeman 0/1 0 0 0
D. Green 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 0 0 1 -33.3
D. Green 1/3 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
165 884 14
X. Jones 165 884 14 62
K. Freeman 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 301 3
K. Freeman 81 301 3 46
T. McDaniel 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 223 3
T. McDaniel 37 223 3 48
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 65 2
S. Buechele 39 65 2 28
D. Green 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 39 0
D. Green 3 39 0 17
T. Gipson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 37 0
T. Gipson 7 37 0 11
M. Pierce 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 31 1
M. Pierce 10 31 1 7
T. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 25 0
T. Williams 10 25 0 5
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
U. Bentley IV 5 19 0 4
T. Lavine 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 12 1
T. Lavine 6 12 1 6
R. Roberson Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
R. Roberson Jr. 2 7 0 6
C. Sanders 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
C. Sanders 2 4 0 3
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Proche 1 2 0 2
W. Brown 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
W. Brown 1 1 0 1
R. Rice 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
R. Rice 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Roberson Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 803 6
R. Roberson Jr. 43 803 6 75
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
61 692 9
J. Proche 61 692 9 52
K. Granson 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 355 3
K. Granson 22 355 3 58
M. Gailliard 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 176 0
M. Gailliard 20 176 0 43
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 105 0
T. Page 7 105 0 40
R. Rice 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 104 0
R. Rice 8 104 0 30
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 54 2
X. Jones 12 54 2 12
T. McDaniel 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
T. McDaniel 3 31 0 23
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 0
U. Bentley IV 1 30 0 30
J. Bell 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 27 0
J. Bell 4 27 0 12
R. Becker 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
R. Becker 1 20 0 20
C. Rock 20 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
C. Rock 1 11 0 11
K. Freeman 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 9 0
K. Freeman 3 9 0 14
T. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Williams 1 5 0 5
C. Sanders 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
C. Sanders 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Clemons 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
R. Clemons 0-0 0 4
P. Nelson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Nelson 0-0 0 1
T. Newman 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Newman 0-0 0 1
A. Johnson 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Johnson 0-0 0 2
C. Calloway 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Calloway 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Robledo 89 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/9 19/22
K. Robledo 7/9 0 19/22 40
R. Roberts 97 P
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 10/11
R. Roberts 1/2 0 10/11 13
L. Hogan 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/9
L. Hogan 1/1 0 6/9 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Memphis
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. White 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69% 2161 20 4 183.1
B. White 145/210 2161 20 4
C. Adair 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 70 0 0 138.8
C. Adair 8/10 70 0 0
A. Williams 48 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 29 0 0 343.6
A. Williams 1/1 29 0 0
K. Jones 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
K. Jones 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Gainwell 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
137 979 11
K. Gainwell 137 979 11 75
K. Watkins 17 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 265 3
K. Watkins 47 265 3 72
P. Taylor Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 128 1
P. Taylor Jr. 27 128 1 15
T. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 77 0
T. Samuel 14 77 0 18
R. Clark 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 57 1
R. Clark 18 57 1 10
T. Taylor 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 28 0
T. Taylor 9 28 0 9
A. Gibson 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 23 0
A. Gibson 6 23 0 11
K. Jones 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Jones 1 8 0 8
M. Weaver 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
M. Weaver 3 8 0 5
C. Austin III 84 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
C. Austin III 1 2 1 2
M. Quinn 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
M. Quinn 2 0 0 4
B. White 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 -43 1
B. White 27 -43 1 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Coxie 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 529 3
D. Coxie 37 529 3 59
K. Gainwell 19 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 440 3
K. Gainwell 34 440 3 68
A. Gibson 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 351 5
A. Gibson 13 351 5 73
J. Magnifico 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 303 2
J. Magnifico 16 303 2 58
K. Jones 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 297 2
K. Jones 19 297 2 65
C. Austin III 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 154 2
C. Austin III 6 154 2 46
P. Williams 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 49 0
P. Williams 5 49 0 23
K. Watkins 17 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 40 1
K. Watkins 5 40 1 24
P. Taylor Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 0
P. Taylor Jr. 4 25 0 22
T. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 18 0
T. Samuel 5 18 0 8
T. Taylor 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
T. Taylor 2 13 0 10
C. Fairman 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
C. Fairman 1 11 0 11
S. Dykes 5 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
S. Dykes 2 9 0 5
K. Wilson 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 1
K. Wilson 2 8 1 6
J. Dorceus 94 DL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Dorceus 1 7 0 7
T. Daniel 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
T. Daniel 1 3 1 3
T. Washington 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Washington 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Thomas 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Thomas 0-0 0 1
X. Cullens 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
X. Cullens 0-0 0 1
T. Pickens 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Pickens 0-0 0 1
A. Hall 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Hall 0-0 0 1
Q. Johnson 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
Q. Johnson 0-0 0 2
S. Blake Jr. 41 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Blake Jr. 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Patterson 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/9 37/38
R. Patterson 7/9 0 37/38 58
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores