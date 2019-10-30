Drive Chart
VATECH
ND

Virginia Tech-Notre Dame Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 30, 2019

By the third straight question about his team's loss to Michigan a week ago, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly had enough.

"Are we going to get to Virginia Tech?" Kelly asked. "That game is past us. This will be the last question on Michigan."

With that, No. 16 Notre Dame (5-2) turned the page and moved on to its game against visiting Virginia Tech (5-2) on Saturday afternoon. The Fighting Irish are looking to bounce back from last week's 45-14 drubbing by the Wolverines.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech is hoping to increase its winning streak to four as it comes out of a bye week. The Hokies held on for a wild, six-overtime 43-41 win at home over North Carolina in their most recent contest, which followed wins over Rhode Island and Miami in the previous two weeks.

The six-overtime contest was the longest game in Atlantic Coast Conference history.

"I'm just proud of those kids," Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente said. "It goes back to (a 45-10 loss to Duke on Sept. 27), and we had to look ourselves in the mirror and talk about how we would handle tough situations."

So far, so good. But another tough task awaits against a ranked team in one of college football's most historic venues.

Notre Dame has won 15 consecutive games at home dating to Sept. 30, 2017. It is the third-longest such streak since Notre Dame Stadium opened in 1930. The Fighting Irish won 28 straight home games from 1942 to 1950, and they won 19 straight home games from 1987 to 1990.

It is unlikely that Virginia Tech will be too intimidated. The Hokies earned a road win against Notre Dame in their first meeting Nov. 19, 2016, erasing a pair of 17-point deficits to stun a sellout crowd at Notre Dame Stadium.

Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book will get another chance against the Hokies. He was pulled in favor of backup Phil Jurkovec during the fourth quarter last week, which prompted questions about whether a more permanent switch was in the works.

"There is no quarterback controversy," Kelly said. "There isn't any kind of conversation about making a change. Ian Book is our starter, will be our starter, and Phil will continue to be ready if he's called upon."

To his credit, Book is 14-3 as a starter for the Fighting Irish.

Kelly said the entire offense needed to improve in the passing game, not just the quarterback.

"We have to continue to work on going through your progressions, hanging in there," Kelly said. "He had some key drops. We need all 11 guys to play better, quite frankly.

"We didn't lose that game because of Ian Book. He has to play better, no doubt. The things that we've been talking about for the last few weeks, he has to continue to work on."

Virginia Tech is looking for its first win over a ranked opponent since beating then-No. 22 Duke on Sept. 29, 2018.

--Field Level Media

No Text
1234T
Virginia Tech 5-2 -----
16 Notre Dame 5-2 -----
ND -17.5, O/U 58
Notre Dame Stadium Notre Dame, Indiana
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Virginia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Willis 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 906 9 5 143.4
R. Willis 72/117 906 9 5
H. Hooker 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.4% 580 7 0 175.1
H. Hooker 35/61 580 7 0
Q. Patterson II 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 54 1 0 180.6
Q. Patterson II 3/6 54 1 0
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
T. Robinson 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
97 475 3
D. McClease 97 475 3 45
K. King 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 240 1
K. King 52 240 1 54
H. Hooker 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 156 1
H. Hooker 48 156 1 15
Q. Patterson II 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 124 1
Q. Patterson II 22 124 1 53
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 78 1
T. Turner 8 78 1 29
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 39 0
T. Robinson 7 39 0 21
R. Willis 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 34 1
R. Willis 39 34 1 13
C. Steward 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 28 0
C. Steward 9 28 0 7
D. Keene 29 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
D. Keene 7 25 0 7
T. Gary 39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 24 0
T. Gary 4 24 0 16
J. Holston 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
J. Holston 6 19 0 10
J. Mitchell 82 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 2
J. Mitchell 3 5 2 3
Z. Debose 13 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
Z. Debose 2 4 0 5
D. Hazelton 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Hazelton 1 3 0 3
T. Matheny 30 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Matheny 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 267 1
T. Robinson 24 267 1 32
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 244 2
T. Turner 17 244 2 55
D. Hazelton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 237 5
D. Hazelton 10 237 5 72
J. Mitchell 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 177 1
J. Mitchell 11 177 1 67
D. Keene 29 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 171 4
D. Keene 16 171 4 26
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 152 2
H. Grimsley 7 152 2 55
K. Smith 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 121 1
K. Smith 9 121 1 25
P. Patterson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 72 1
P. Patterson 6 72 1 20
K. King 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 59 0
K. King 4 59 0 40
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 40 0
D. McClease 5 40 0 19
D. Simmons 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Simmons 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Waller 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
J. Waller 0-0 0 3
C. Farley 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
C. Farley 0-0 0 3
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Johnson 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/11 27/27
B. Johnson 7/11 0 27/27 48
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Notre Dame
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.2% 1492 15 2 146.3
I. Book 116/196 1492 15 2
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 191 2 0 243.4
P. Jurkovec 9/13 191 2 0
B. Clark 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 1 0 614.8
B. Clark 1/1 22 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
88 571 4
T. Jones Jr 88 571 4 43
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 201 3
I. Book 55 201 3 37
J. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 108 2
J. Smith 24 108 2 24
B. Lenzy 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 69 1
B. Lenzy 4 69 1 51
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 61 0
P. Jurkovec 12 61 0 23
C. Flemister 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 60 3
C. Flemister 24 60 3 11
B. Clark 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 33 0
B. Clark 5 33 0 14
K. Williams 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 26 0
K. Williams 4 26 0 14
M. Assaf 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
M. Assaf 7 23 0 13
L. Keys III 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
L. Keys III 3 14 0 8
J. Armstrong 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 9 0
J. Armstrong 6 9 0 5
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
C. Finke 1 7 0 7
A. Davis 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 3 0
A. Davis 5 3 0 6
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Young 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Claypool 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 436 4
C. Claypool 29 436 4 37
C. Kmet 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 290 4
C. Kmet 23 290 4 37
J. McKinley 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 242 4
J. McKinley 10 242 4 65
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 182 1
C. Finke 15 182 1 54
T. Tremble 24 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 141 2
T. Tremble 10 141 2 29
A. Davis 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 98 2
A. Davis 6 98 2 59
B. Lenzy 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 87 1
B. Lenzy 4 87 1 52
L. Keys III 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 70 0
L. Keys III 7 70 0 28
B. Wright 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 45 0
B. Wright 2 45 0 40
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 45 0
T. Jones Jr 8 45 0 12
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 21 0
M. Young 6 21 0 8
J. Armstrong 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
J. Armstrong 2 20 0 16
C. Flemister 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
C. Flemister 1 13 0 13
J. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
J. Smith 2 12 0 6
K. Williams 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
K. Williams 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Elliott 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Elliott 0-0 0 2
K. Hamilton 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Hamilton 0-0 0 2
A. Gilman 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Gilman 0-0 0 1
S. Crawford 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Crawford 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Doerer 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/7 29/29
J. Doerer 6/7 0 29/29 47
H. Leonard 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
H. Leonard 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
