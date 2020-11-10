|
|
|ARK
|FLA
No. 6 Florida looks to keep momentum vs. Arkansas
The Florida Gators will be chasing their third consecutive victory, and possibly a move higher up in the rankings, when they play host to the Arkansas Razorbacks in an SEC battle Saturday night.
The Razorbacks (3-3, 3-3 SEC) will be without their head coach Sam Pittman, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week and will not make the trip to The Swamp.
Defensive coordinator Barry Odom will serve as interim coach. Pittman will be the first SEC head coach to miss a game though he is the third conference coach to test positive, joining Alabama's Nick Saban and Florida's Dan Mullen earlier this season.
"I'm embarrassed. To be honest with you I haven't done anything different than what I've done ever since we were on Test 33," Pittman said Monday. "As far as the voice of the team and such, that'll be Coach Odom."
No. 6 Florida (4-1, 4-1) is coming off a 44-28 victory over Georgia on Saturday when the Gators scored 27 unanswered points after trailing 21-14. Quarterback Kyle Trask piled up 474 passing yards and four touchdowns, completing 30 of 43 passes.
"They're a really good football team. There's so many weapons offensively," Pittman said of the Gators. "They do as good a job as anybody in the country of running their backs out of the backfield."
Florida has scored at least 38 points in every game this season, even in a loss to Texas A&M. But the Gators might not have one of their best offensive weapons, star tight end Kyle Pitts.
Pitts was questionable early in the week with a concussion from the Georgia game. The junior from Philadelphia has 24 catches for a team-best 414 yards with eight touchdowns on the season.
Saturday's game also marks the return of former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks, now the signal-caller for Arkansas. Franks suffered a knee injury at Florida last season and lost his starting job to Trask, and then he transferred.
"He's picked it up really fast, and I think he's having a great year," Mullen said. "But I wouldn't have expected anything less than that from him and, you know, the Feleipe I know."
The Razorbacks are coming off a 24-13 win over Tennessee last week. In that game, Arkansas scored 24 unanswered points in the second half, after being shut out in the first half of a game for the first time this season.
Franks completed 18 of 24 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns, and is up to 14 passing touchdowns on the season, the most by a Razorback QB since Austin Allen's 25 in 2016.
Franks is also the first Razorback quarterback to throw for 200 or more yards in the team's first six games since 2000.
Florida has won nine out of the last 10 meetings between the teams, with Arkansas winning the most recent game in 2016 by a 31-10 score.
--Field Level Media
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|RUSH YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|TOTAL YDS
|0
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Franks
|F. Franks
|123/183
|1428
|14
|3
|
K. Jefferson
|K. Jefferson
|1/2
|3
|0
|0
|
D. Warren
|D. Warren
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Burks
|T. Burks
|0/2
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Smith
|T. Smith
|70
|323
|0
|0
|
R. Boyd
|R. Boyd
|70
|253
|2
|0
|
F. Franks
|F. Franks
|72
|174
|0
|0
|
T. Burks
|T. Burks
|9
|52
|0
|0
|
D. Warren
|D. Warren
|4
|35
|0
|0
|
K. Jefferson
|K. Jefferson
|6
|16
|0
|0
|
A. Spivey
|A. Spivey
|4
|11
|0
|0
|
M. Hornsby
|M. Hornsby
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|
T. Hammonds
|T. Hammonds
|1
|-14
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Burks
|T. Burks
|31
|461
|5
|0
|
M. Woods
|M. Woods
|21
|284
|2
|0
|
D. Warren
|D. Warren
|13
|261
|3
|0
|
B. Kern
|B. Kern
|11
|132
|1
|0
|
T. Smith
|T. Smith
|17
|107
|1
|0
|
H. Henry
|H. Henry
|15
|91
|1
|0
|
T. Morris
|T. Morris
|4
|39
|1
|0
|
T. Knox
|T. Knox
|4
|33
|0
|0
|
R. Boyd
|R. Boyd
|8
|23
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Morgan
|G. Morgan
|0-0
|0
|1
|
E. Gregory
|E. Gregory
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Brown
|M. Brown
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Foucha
|J. Foucha
|0-0
|0
|2
|
J. Catalon
|J. Catalon
|0-0
|0
|2
|
H. Clark
|H. Clark
|0-0
|0
|3
|
G. Brooks Jr.
|G. Brooks Jr.
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Reed
|A. Reed
|6/9
|0
|15/15
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Pierce
|D. Pierce
|49
|221
|2
|0
|
M. Davis
|M. Davis
|25
|100
|0
|0
|
K. Toney
|K. Toney
|11
|81
|1
|0
|
N. Wright
|N. Wright
|23
|77
|1
|0
|
K. Trask
|K. Trask
|22
|70
|0
|0
|
E. Jones
|E. Jones
|7
|61
|0
|0
|
I. Clement
|I. Clement
|2
|29
|0
|0
|
A. Richardson
|A. Richardson
|3
|15
|0
|0
|
L. Lingard
|L. Lingard
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|
T. Whittemore
|T. Whittemore
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Pitts
|K. Pitts
|24
|414
|8
|0
|
K. Toney
|K. Toney
|29
|339
|6
|0
|
M. Davis
|M. Davis
|15
|255
|0
|0
|
T. Grimes
|T. Grimes
|13
|194
|3
|0
|
N. Wright
|N. Wright
|6
|127
|0
|0
|
J. Copeland
|J. Copeland
|6
|118
|0
|0
|
D. Pierce
|D. Pierce
|6
|89
|1
|0
|
J. Shorter
|J. Shorter
|10
|80
|2
|0
|
K. Gamble
|K. Gamble
|5
|76
|1
|0
|
T. Whittemore
|T. Whittemore
|7
|68
|1
|0
|
K. Zipperer
|K. Zipperer
|3
|53
|0
|0
|
X. Henderson
|X. Henderson
|2
|32
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Davis
|S. Davis
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Elam
|K. Elam
|0-0
|0
|1
|
G. Dexter
|G. Dexter
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. Burney
|A. Burney
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson
|E. McPherson
|8/9
|0
|21/21
|0
|
C. Howard
|C. Howard
|2/2
|0
|5/5
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
AKRON
OHIO
10
24
Final CBSSN
-
KENTST
BGREEN
62
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
10
42
Final ESPN
-
EMICH
BALLST
0
061.5 O/U
-9
Wed 7:00pm CBSSN
-
CMICH
NILL
0
057.5 O/U
+7.5
Wed 8:00pm ESPU
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
0
058 O/U
-2.5
Wed 8:00pm ESPN
-
COLOST
BOISE
0
062 O/U
-14
Thu 8:00pm FS1
-
IOWA
MINN
0
058 O/U
+3.5
Fri 7:00pm FS1
-
FAU
FIU
0
041.5 O/U
+8.5
Fri 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ECU
7CINCY
0
055.5 O/U
-27.5
Fri 7:30pm ESP2
-
PSU
NEB
0
056.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
VANDY
UK
0
042 O/U
-17
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
TCU
WVU
0
045.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
WAKE
UNC
0
066 O/U
-13.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
WCAR
22LIB
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
ILL
RUT
0
052 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
9MIAMI
VATECH
0
067.5 O/U
-2
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
15CSTCAR
TROY
0
053 O/U
+10.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
ARMY
TULANE
0
047.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
10IND
MICHST
0
052 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm
-
MTSU
16MRSHL
0
057 O/U
-23.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
SALA
25LALAF
0
053.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
APLST
0
062.5 O/U
-16
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
UTAHST
0
054.5 O/U
+10
Sat 2:30pm FS2
-
SFLA
HOU
0
057.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
TXSA
0
045 O/U
-7
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
065 O/U
-14
Sat 3:00pm
-
2ND
BC
0
049.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
20USC
ARIZ
0
067.5 O/U
+14
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
RICE
LATECH
0
050 O/U
-1
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
3OHIOST
MD
0
073.5 O/U
+25
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
TXSTSM
GAS
0
051 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
USM
WKY
0
048.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
0
066.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
COLO
STNFRD
0
054 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
052.5 O/U
-11
Sat 4:00pm
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
0
057 O/U
-1.5
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
NEVADA
NMEX
0
062.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 6:30pm FS2
-
PITT
GATECH
0
051 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
11OREG
WASHST
0
057.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
19SMU
TULSA
0
064 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
ARK
6FLA
0
062.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
FSU
NCST
0
060 O/U
-9.5
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
13WISC
MICH
0
053.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TEMPLE
UCF
0
075.5 O/U
-24
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
23NWEST
PURDUE
0
050.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
SC
MISS
0
070.5 O/U
-11
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
CAL
ARIZST
0
047 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:30pm ESP2
-
UNLV
SJST
0
059 O/U
-15.5
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
UTAH
UCLA
0
059.5 O/U
+3
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
OREGST
WASH
0
052.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
12UGA
MIZZOU
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
5TXAM
TENN
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
1BAMA
LSU
0
0
PPD CBS
-
AF
WYO
0
0
CBSSN