|
|
|UTAH
|UCLA
Focus on COVID-19 as UCLA, Utah prepare for matchup
Focus on COVID-19 as UCLA, Utah prepare for matchup
Utah's scheduled Pac-12 Conference game with UCLA, which was moved from Friday to Saturday to allow for more time to deal with COVID-19 concerns, is more about off-the-field news of the disease than what will happen at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
The Utes' season-opener last Saturday against Arizona, scheduled for Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, was canceled because multiple Utes players tested positive for COVID-19.
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham told the media on Monday that one of his players was hospitalized.
"We've had some players that have become very sick, almost in the hospital," Whittingham said. "I am not a medical expert. I don't want to try to expound on something I don't know much about other than what has impacted us. We had one player that had a tough go of it."
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert declared a state of emergency Sunday and mandated the use of face masks in public.
Utes athletic director Mark Harlan tweeted Tuesday, "We continue to push ahead and prepare for our game vs UCLA this Saturday, with hopes for more negative test results throughout the week. The focus, as always, is to follow the leadership of our medical professionals."
UCLA (0-1) also has COVID-19 concerns after one player tested positive before Saturday's 48-42 loss at Colorado.
The Bruins rallied in that game after trailing 35-7 in the second quarter, but they came up short in Chip Kelly's third consecutive season-opening setback in as many years as UCLA's coach. Their four turnovers in the first half were too many to overcome.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed 20 of 40 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns for the Bruins. He also rushed for a touchdown and finished with nine carries for 109 yards.
"It's not anything more than we turned the ball over too many times, and we need to rectify that," Kelly said. "You're not going to win games when you have four turnovers in the first half. That's what this league is all about, and we've got to do a better job coaching."
While UCLA has experience at quarterback with Thompson-Robinson, a junior with 12 consecutive starts, Utah must replace All-Pac-12 quarterback Tyler Huntley, who has exhausted his eligibility.
Seniors Jake Bentley (graduate transfer from South Carolina) and Drew Lisk and sophomore Cam Rising were engaged in a battle for starting quarterback. Whittingham announced last week he has made a decision on the starter but has continued to keep that a secret.
"We'll probably let him trot out there and do his thing. Why give the opponent any lead time to prepare?" Whittingham said.
Utah returns only two defensive starters from last year's unit, which allowed an average of only 269.2 yards per game. Junior linebacker Devin Lloyd, who led Utah with 91 tackles, is the top returner.
What has Whittingham most concerned this week is remaining above 53 available scholarship athletes required by the Pac-12 to play a game.
"We're right on the borderline," Whittingham said. "When it happened last Friday, we were under the threshold as well. But we also didn't have time; there's no practice left to try to get some of the walk-ons up to speed.
"At least this week, we have time to try to get some guys trained up as best as we can."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|RUSH YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|TOTAL YDS
|0
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|20/40
|303
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Thompson-Robinson
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|9
|109
|1
|0
|
D. Felton
|D. Felton
|10
|57
|1
|0
|
K. Jones
|K. Jones
|2
|11
|0
|0
|
K. Allen
|K. Allen
|2
|3
|0
|0
|
B. Brown
|B. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Dulcich
|G. Dulcich
|4
|126
|1
|0
|
D. Felton
|D. Felton
|7
|46
|1
|0
|
K. Philips
|K. Philips
|3
|46
|0
|0
|
K. Jones
|K. Jones
|1
|26
|1
|0
|
M. Martinez
|M. Martinez
|2
|24
|1
|0
|
J. Erwin
|J. Erwin
|1
|22
|0
|0
|
K. Allen
|K. Allen
|1
|8
|0
|0
|
C. Cota
|C. Cota
|1
|5
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Barr-Mira
|N. Barr-Mira
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
AKRON
OHIO
10
24
Final CBSSN
-
KENTST
BGREEN
62
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
10
42
Final ESPN
-
EMICH
BALLST
0
061.5 O/U
-9
Wed 7:00pm CBSSN
-
CMICH
NILL
0
057.5 O/U
+7.5
Wed 8:00pm ESPU
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
0
058 O/U
-2.5
Wed 8:00pm ESPN
-
COLOST
BOISE
0
062 O/U
-14
Thu 8:00pm FS1
-
IOWA
MINN
0
058 O/U
+3.5
Fri 7:00pm FS1
-
FAU
FIU
0
041.5 O/U
+8.5
Fri 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ECU
7CINCY
0
055.5 O/U
-27.5
Fri 7:30pm ESP2
-
PSU
NEB
0
056.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
VANDY
UK
0
042 O/U
-17
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
TCU
WVU
0
045.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
WAKE
UNC
0
066 O/U
-13.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
WCAR
22LIB
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
ILL
RUT
0
052 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
9MIAMI
VATECH
0
067.5 O/U
-2
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
15CSTCAR
TROY
0
053 O/U
+10.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
ARMY
TULANE
0
047.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
10IND
MICHST
0
052 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm
-
MTSU
16MRSHL
0
057 O/U
-23.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
SALA
25LALAF
0
053.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
APLST
0
062.5 O/U
-16
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
UTAHST
0
054.5 O/U
+10
Sat 2:30pm FS2
-
SFLA
HOU
0
057.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
TXSA
0
045 O/U
-7
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
065 O/U
-14
Sat 3:00pm
-
2ND
BC
0
049.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
20USC
ARIZ
0
067.5 O/U
+14
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
RICE
LATECH
0
050 O/U
-1
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
3OHIOST
MD
0
073.5 O/U
+25
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
TXSTSM
GAS
0
051 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
USM
WKY
0
048.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
0
066.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
COLO
STNFRD
0
054 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
052.5 O/U
-11
Sat 4:00pm
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
0
057 O/U
-1.5
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
NEVADA
NMEX
0
062.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 6:30pm FS2
-
PITT
GATECH
0
051 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
11OREG
WASHST
0
057.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
19SMU
TULSA
0
064 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
ARK
6FLA
0
062.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
FSU
NCST
0
060 O/U
-9.5
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
13WISC
MICH
0
053.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TEMPLE
UCF
0
075.5 O/U
-24
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
23NWEST
PURDUE
0
050.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
SC
MISS
0
070.5 O/U
-11
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
CAL
ARIZST
0
047 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:30pm ESP2
-
UNLV
SJST
0
059 O/U
-15.5
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
UTAH
UCLA
0
059.5 O/U
+3
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
OREGST
WASH
0
052.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
12UGA
MIZZOU
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
5TXAM
TENN
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
1BAMA
LSU
0
0
PPD CBS
-
AF
WYO
0
0
CBSSN