AP Top 25 poll: Georgia pushes past Clemson to No. 2 in new college football rankings

The top four of the newest AP Top 25 remains the same, but voters have restructured the middle of the playoff pack. Georgia has moved up one spot to No. 2 over Clemson following the Bulldogs' 49-7 win over Middle Tennessee. While there's not much of a takeaway from that win, Clemson did have some problems pulling away from Georgia Southern 38-7.

Elsewhere, LSU made a six-spot jump up to No. 6 after beating Auburn, which fell to No. 9. Washington and Penn State tied for the 10th place spot. Oklahoma State also jumped up nine spots to No. 15 after beating Boise State 44-21. The Broncos fell out of the top 25 entirely after the loss. Wisconsin also dropped 12 spots to No. 18 after being upset at home by No. 25 BYU.

Here's the newest AP Top 25 poll in its entirety:

1. Alabama (58)

2. Georgia

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Oklahoma

6. LSU

7. Stanford

8. Notre Dame

9. Auburn

T10. Washington

T10. Penn State

12. West Virginia

13. Virginia Tech

14. Mississippi State

15. Oklahoma State

16. UCF

17. TCU

18. Wisconsin

19. Michigan

20. Oregon

21. Miami (FL)

22. Texas A&M

23. Boston College

24. Michigan State

25. BYU

Others receiving votes:Iowa 64, Boise St. 62, Duke 61, Colorado 49, California 40, Kentucky 38, South Florida 14, Texas 12, NC State 10, Arizona St. 9, Missouri 8, Utah 6, San Diego St. 5, North Texas 4, South Carolina 4, Washington St. 2, Syracuse 2.