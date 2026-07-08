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C. Michigan • #97 • DL

Max Van Fleet

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Next Game

Sat, Sep 19 @ 1:00 pm ET
@ Colgate Raiders (5-7)
  • Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium
Game Preview

Ivy League Standings

Team Conf Overall
YALE
 6-1 9-3
HARV
 6-1 9-2
PA
 4-3 6-4
DART
 4-3 7-3
CORN
 3-4 4-6
PRINCE
 2-5 3-7
BRO
 2-5 5-5
CLMB
 1-6 2-8
Full Standings

Top Max Van Fleet News

Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-4, 275 lbs
Birthplace: Bow Mills, NH
Class: Senior