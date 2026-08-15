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Hampton • #21 • LB

Peyton Jones

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Next Game

Sat, Aug 29 @ 6:00 pm ET
vs Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons
  • Darling Stadium
Game Preview

Coastal Athletic Association Standings

Team Conf Overall
ELON
 0-0 0-0
ALBANY
 0-0 0-0
STONYBRK
 0-0 0-0
BRY
 0-0 0-0
CAMP
 0-0 0-0
NCAT
 0-0 0-0
ME
 0-0 0-0
NH
 0-0 0-0
RI
 0-0 0-0
MONNJ
 0-0 0-0
TWST
 0-0 0-0
HAMP
 0-0 0-0
SACHRT
 0-0 0-0
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 5-11, 205 lbs
Birthplace: Spartanburg, SC
Class: Sophomore