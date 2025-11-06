Skip to Main Content
Overall 1-8-0 • CAA 0-5-0

UAlbany Great Danes

  • Overall
    1-8-0
  • CAA
    0-5-0
Next Game

Sat, Nov 8 @ 1:00 pm ET |
FLO
vs Bryant Bulldogs (2-7)
  • Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium
Game Preview

Coastal Athletic Association Standings

Team Conf Overall
MONNJ
 5-0 8-1
RI
 5-0 7-2
NOVA
 5-1 6-2
ME
 4-1 5-4
WMMARY
 4-2 5-4
NH
 3-2 5-4
ELON
 2-3 4-5
STONYBRK
 2-3 4-5
NCAT
 2-3 2-7
TWST
 2-3 4-5
CAMP
 2-3 2-7
BRY
 0-5 2-7
HAMP
 0-5 2-7
ALBANY
 0-5 1-8
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
IOWA
Sat, Aug 30
L 34-7
@
DEST
Sat, Sep 6
L 37-32
vs
NHAV
Sat, Sep 13
L 24-17
vs
CORN
Sat, Sep 20
W 13-10
@
NH
Sat, Sep 27
L 24-6
vs
STONYBRK
Sat, Oct 4
L 47-12
vs
RI
Sat, Oct 18
L 58-17
@
NOVA
Sat, Oct 25
L 29-16
@
WMMARY
Sat, Nov 1
L 37-7
vs
BRY
Sat, Nov 8
1:00 pm
FLO
vs
TWST
Sat, Nov 15
1:00 pm
FLO
@
MONNJ
Sat, Nov 22
12:00 pm
FLO
Full Schedule
Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 80.4
(19th) 		196.5
(13th) 		17th
Def. 179.5
(13th) 		193.0
(2nd) 		8th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports NR
Full Rankings

