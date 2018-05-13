Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8 include Delino DeShields, Franchy Cordero, Denard Span
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use in Fantasy Week 8 (May 14-20).
- More Fantasy Baseball: Week 8 two-start pitchers | Stash Rankings | Prospects Report
- Which MLB matchups can make or break your team this week, and which other sleeper do you need to be all over because of his schedule? Visit SportsLine now to see the worst and best matchups of the week from CBS Sports' Senior Fantasy Editor, and find out.
In back-to-back weeks now, I've had Jorge Soler as the No. 1 sleeper hitter, and both times he delivered.
Yet he's still owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
So do I go back to that well, trusting in the same source for big numbers once again? The Royals aren't among the five teams with the best hitters matchups in Week 8 (May 14-20), but then again, they weren't in Week 7 either.
Is there someone, anyone, capable of wrestling that top spot away?
- Subscribe to the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.
|1
Delino DeShields Texas Rangers CF
|A challenger emerges! Much of Delino DeShields ' production comes in the form of stolen bases, so in points leagues where those are worth only one point instead of the standard two, his appeal is lessened. But in a week the Rangers have the best matchups, facing some of the worst the Mariners and White Sox have to offer, their leadoff man (and emerging on-base threat?) figures to do some scoring.
|2
Jorge Soler Kansas City Royals RF
|OK, so he didn't fall far. Soler may not have the most favorable matchups, but he'll still benefit from a couple bullpen games against the ransacked Rays staff to open the week. The plate discipline and batted-ball tendencies point to him being a much improved player, so I suspect this is the last week he'll meet the ownership limit for this list.
|3
Shin-Soo Choo Texas Rangers DH
|Among the pitchers the Rangers will be facing this week are Mike Leake, James Shields, Lucas Giolito and whoever the White Sox dig up for a spot start Saturday, so offense is happening. And quietly, Choo has been at the center of the Rangers offense, currently on pace for about 20 homers, 35 doubles and 90 runs.
|4
C.J. Cron Tampa Bay Rays 1B
|C.J. Cron has the everyday job he could never quite lock up in Anaheim, but he's still doing his best work against lefties, batting .390 (16 for 41) with three homers and a 1.079 OPS. The Rays have three of those on tap this week, and some of the righties include mashables like Ian Kennedy and Jason Hammel.
|5
Franchy Cordero San Diego Padres CF
|Franchy Cordero's suspect plate discipline limits his appeal in points leagues, but he can also put a charge in the ball and figures to do so with regularity in a week the Padres are facing stalwarts like German Marquez, Chad Kuhl and Ivan Nova. It's five right-handers in all, and Cordero has hit .286 (19 for 62) with four homers and a .911 OPS against righties so far.
|6
Ryon Healy Seattle Mariners 1B
|Ryon Healy has recently found his stroke after missing most of the first month with a sprained ankle, batting .346 (18 for 52) with seven homers in his past 13 games. He mashed lefties to the tune of a .314 batting average and .873 OPS last season, and the Mariners have three on tap in a seven-game week -- against the Rangers and Tigers rotations, no less.
|7
Maikel Franco Philadelphia Phillies 3B
|With five homers in his past 13 games, Maikel Franco is certainly a hot-hand play, so while the Phillies matchups are less than magical, you're still more likely to start him than not. His high contact rate reduces his disaster potential, but judging by the data-ball data -- namely, the line-drive, fly-ball and hard-contact rates -- I'm not fully convinced he's a changed hitter.
|8
Rougned Odor Texas Rangers 2B
|Starting a player fresh off the DL is always a risk, but you may have heard the Rangers have good matchups this week. Fortunately, we'll have the weekend to observe whether or not Rougned Odor is definitively past his hamstring injury, and assuming he is, his power should play up against the Mike Leake, James Shields and Lucas Giolito types.
|9
Max Kepler Minnesota Twins RF
|Get used to seeing Max Kepler's name in this space. At 49 percent ownership, I think he's vastly underappreciated, so anytime the Twins have passable matchups with more righties than lefties, he's probably among the best sleepers you'll find. He has had some bad RBI and run luck so far, but better times are ahead.
|10
Denard Span Tampa Bay Rays LF
|Denard Span has done his part to assure us he's still sneaky productive when healthy, getting on base at a good clip with just enough power and speed to appease Rotisserie owners. And as the leadoff man for a team set to face Eric Skoglund, Ian Kennedy, Jason Hammel and Nick Tropeano in the coming days, he figures to cross the plate a few times.
Best hitter matchups for Week 8
1. Rangers @SEA2, @CHW4
2. Cubs ATL1, @ATL3, @CIN4
3. Rays @KC3, @LAA4
4. Mariners @MIN1, TEX2, DET4
5. Blue Jays @NYM2, OAK4
Worst hitter matchups for Week 8
1. Astros @LAA3, CLE3
2. Mets TOR2, ARI3
3. Angels HOU3, TB4
4. Marlins LAD3, @ATL3
5. Nationals NYY2, LAD3
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...