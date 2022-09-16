sonny-gray.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change at a moment's notice.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 19-25). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
C. Burnes SP MIL Corbin Burnes SP MIL
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
2
L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
@
OAK
Oakland
 		@
KC
Kansas City
3
D. Cease SP CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
DET
Detroit
4
C. Rodon SP SF Carlos Rodon SP SF
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
ARI
Arizona
5
C. Kershaw SP LAD Clayton Kershaw SP LAD
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
6
M. Scherzer SP NYM Max Scherzer SP NYM
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
OAK
Oakland
7
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
8
K. Wright SP ATL Kyle Wright SP ATL
vs
WAS
Washington
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
9
T. Anderson SP LAD Tyler Anderson SP LAD
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
10
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
KC
Kansas City
Sleepers and questionables
11
N. Lodolo SP CIN Nick Lodolo SP CIN
vs
BOS
Boston
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
12
N. Cortes SP NYY Nestor Cortes SP NYY
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
BOS
Boston
13
S. Gray SP MIN Sonny Gray SP MIN
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
14
C. Morton SP ATL Charlie Morton SP ATL
vs
WAS
Washington
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
15
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
16
D. Rasmussen SP TB Drew Rasmussen SP TB
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
17
L. Garcia SP HOU Luis Garcia SP HOU
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
18
R. Stripling SP TOR Ross Stripling SP TOR
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
19
D. Smyly SP CHC Drew Smyly SP CHC
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
20
E. Cabrera SP MIA Edward Cabrera SP MIA
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
WAS
Washington
Better left for points leagues
21
C. Quantrill SP CLE Cal Quantrill SP CLE
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
TEX
Texas
22
A. Wainwright SP STL Adam Wainwright SP STL
@
SD
San Diego
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
23
J. Suarez SP LAA Jose Suarez SP LAA
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
24
D. Kremer SP BAL Dean Kremer SP BAL
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
HOU
Houston
No thanks
25
A. Sampson RP CHC Adrian Sampson RP CHC
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
26
K. Gibson SP PHI Kyle Gibson SP PHI
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
27
R. Contreras SP PIT Roansy Contreras SP PIT
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
28
D. Bundy SP MIN Dylan Bundy SP MIN
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
29
M. Clevinger SP SD Mike Clevinger SP SD
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		@
COL
Colorado
30
B. Bello SP BOS Brayan Bello SP BOS
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
31
J. Junis SP SF Jake Junis SP SF
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
ARI
Arizona
32
T. Wells SP BAL Tyler Wells SP BAL
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
HOU
Houston
33
J. Wentz SP DET Joey Wentz SP DET
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
34
C. Abbott RP WAS Cory Abbott RP WAS
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
MIA
Miami
35
Z. Greinke SP KC Zack Greinke SP KC
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
36
J. Sears RP OAK JP Sears RP OAK
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
37
C. Ragans SP TEX Cole Ragans SP TEX
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
38
C. Kuhl SP COL Chad Kuhl SP COL
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
SD
San Diego
39
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
SD
San Diego
40
Z. Davies SP ARI Zach Davies SP ARI
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
SF
San Francisco