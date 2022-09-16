Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change at a moment's notice.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 19-25). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
|1
C. Burnes SP MIL Corbin Burnes SP MIL
|
vs
|
@
|2
L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
|
@
|
@
|3
|4
|5
C. Kershaw SP LAD Clayton Kershaw SP LAD
|
vs
|
vs
|6
M. Scherzer SP NYM Max Scherzer SP NYM
|
@
|
@
|7
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
|
vs
|
vs
|8
K. Wright SP ATL Kyle Wright SP ATL
|
vs
|
@
|9
T. Anderson SP LAD Tyler Anderson SP LAD
|
vs
|
vs
|10
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
|
@
|
@
|11
|12
N. Cortes SP NYY Nestor Cortes SP NYY
|
vs
|
vs
|13
S. Gray SP MIN Sonny Gray SP MIN
|
@
|
vs
|14
C. Morton SP ATL Charlie Morton SP ATL
|
vs
|
@
|15
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
|
@
|
vs
|16
D. Rasmussen SP TB Drew Rasmussen SP TB
|
vs
|
vs
|17
|18
R. Stripling SP TOR Ross Stripling SP TOR
|
@
|
@
|19
D. Smyly SP CHC Drew Smyly SP CHC
|
@
|
@
|20
E. Cabrera SP MIA Edward Cabrera SP MIA
|
vs
|
vs
|21
C. Quantrill SP CLE Cal Quantrill SP CLE
|
vs
|
@
|22
A. Wainwright SP STL Adam Wainwright SP STL
|
@
|
@
|23
|24
|25
A. Sampson RP CHC Adrian Sampson RP CHC
|
@
|
@
|26
|27
R. Contreras SP PIT Roansy Contreras SP PIT
|
@
|
vs
|28
D. Bundy SP MIN Dylan Bundy SP MIN
|
@
|
vs
|29
M. Clevinger SP SD Mike Clevinger SP SD
|
vs
|
@
|30
B. Bello SP BOS Brayan Bello SP BOS
|
@
|
@
|31
|32
|33
J. Wentz SP DET Joey Wentz SP DET
|
@
|
@
|34
|35
Z. Greinke SP KC Zack Greinke SP KC
|
vs
|
vs
|36
|37
C. Ragans SP TEX Cole Ragans SP TEX
|
vs
|
vs
|38
|39
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
|
vs
|
vs
|40
Z. Davies SP ARI Zach Davies SP ARI
|
@
|
vs