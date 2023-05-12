If you need a fill-in for an injury or are simply looking for a short-term spark, Scott White has you covered with 10 sleeper hitters for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any estimation, but they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.
- Week 8: Sleeper pitchers | Two-start pitchers
Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
Jorge Soler DH
MIA Miami • #12 • Age: 31
The Marlins' matchups this week aren't especially good or bad, but Soler appears to be heating up with four home runs already this month. His power is top tier, so the rewards could be huge if you can find a way to get him into your lineup.
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #22 • Age: 28
Bader has played like his hair is on fire since coming back from a strained oblique in early May, showing surprising power while stringing together multi-hit games. The Yankees are one of only eight teams playing seven games this week.
LAA L.A. Angels • #6 • Age: 32
Though the power is still lacking, Rendon's on-base percentage has climbed over .400 with him hitting safely in every game but one so far this month. The Angels matchups aren't particularly imposing, and they're one just eight teams scheduled to play seven games.
ARI Arizona • #12 • Age: 29
Gurriel has seen his production spike since the calendar flipped to May, giving him a batting average over .300 and an OPS near .900. The downside is he tends to sit once or twice a week, but with the Diamondbacks having the second-best hitter matchups, going against the Athletics and Pirates rotations, he'll make do with what he gets.
CIN Cincinnati • #7 • Age: 25
The Reds have the best matchups of any team this week, thanks in large part to a series at Coors Field, and Steer has done a good job of driving the ball lately with three home runs in his past seven games. He's eligible at both corner infield spots, too.
PHI Philadelphia • #16 • Age: 25
Marsh has quieted down the past couple weeks, but his matchups this week might be enough to get him going again. There's only one lefty on the schedule, and some of the righties include Ross Stripling, Hayden Wesneski and Jameson Taillon.
TB Tampa Bay • #43 • Age: 28
Ramirez is quickly becoming a fixture in this space, his roster rate holding steady because he's not quite an everyday player. He is still a productive hitter, though, and a good bet to do damage against pitchers like Tylor Megill, Joey Lucchesi, Adrian Houser and Eric Lauer.
NYM N.Y. Mets • #4 • Age: 21
Alvarez appears to have taken over as the Mets' primary catcher, having started five straight games heading into the weekend, and the bat is waking up as a result. He's gone 6 for 16 with two homers and two doubles during that same five-game span.
Nick Senzel 3B
CIN Cincinnati • #15 • Age: 27
Senzel is eligible at second base, third base and the outfield and has looked competent enough at the plate this season to use in a week with favorable matchups. After visiting Colorado, the Reds will return home to face Clarke Schmidt and Jhony Brito from the Yankees rotation.
Jake Fraley LF
CIN Cincinnati • #27 • Age: 27
The shine has worn off for Fraley, but a series at Coors Field might be all that's needed to bring his bat back to life. He remains an on-base threat with enough power and speed to make things interesting, and having only one lefty on the schedule should keep his bat in the lineup.
Best hitter matchups for Week 8
1. Reds @COL3, NYY3
2. Diamondbacks @OAK3, @PIT3
3. Padres KC3, BOS3
4. Astros CHC3, OAK3
5. Rays @NYM3, MIL3
Worst hitter matchups for Week 8
1. Pirates @DET2, ARI3
2. Cubs @HOU3, @PHI3
3. Royals @SD3, @CHW3
4. Braves @TEX3, SEA3
5. Twins @LAD3, @LAA3