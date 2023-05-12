Jorge Soler DH MIA Miami • #12 • Age: 31 Matchups WAS3, @SF3 Rostered 51% The Marlins' matchups this week aren't especially good or bad, but Soler appears to be heating up with four home runs already this month. His power is top tier, so the rewards could be huge if you can find a way to get him into your lineup.

Harrison Bader CF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #22 • Age: 28 Matchups @TOR4, @CIN3 Rostered 71% Bader has played like his hair is on fire since coming back from a strained oblique in early May, showing surprising power while stringing together multi-hit games. The Yankees are one of only eight teams playing seven games this week.

Anthony Rendon 3B LAA L.A. Angels • #6 • Age: 32 Matchups @BAL4, MIN3 Rostered 74% Though the power is still lacking, Rendon's on-base percentage has climbed over .400 with him hitting safely in every game but one so far this month. The Angels matchups aren't particularly imposing, and they're one just eight teams scheduled to play seven games.

Lourdes Gurriel LF ARI Arizona • #12 • Age: 29 Matchups @OAK3, @PIT3 Rostered 68% Gurriel has seen his production spike since the calendar flipped to May, giving him a batting average over .300 and an OPS near .900. The downside is he tends to sit once or twice a week, but with the Diamondbacks having the second-best hitter matchups, going against the Athletics and Pirates rotations, he'll make do with what he gets.

Spencer Steer 3B CIN Cincinnati • #7 • Age: 25 Matchups @COL3, NYY3 Rostered 29% The Reds have the best matchups of any team this week, thanks in large part to a series at Coors Field, and Steer has done a good job of driving the ball lately with three home runs in his past seven games. He's eligible at both corner infield spots, too.

Brandon Marsh CF PHI Philadelphia • #16 • Age: 25 Matchups @SF3, CHC3 Rostered 72% Marsh has quieted down the past couple weeks, but his matchups this week might be enough to get him going again. There's only one lefty on the schedule, and some of the righties include Ross Stripling, Hayden Wesneski and Jameson Taillon.

Harold Ramirez DH TB Tampa Bay • #43 • Age: 28 Matchups @NYM3, MIL3 Rostered 69% Ramirez is quickly becoming a fixture in this space, his roster rate holding steady because he's not quite an everyday player. He is still a productive hitter, though, and a good bet to do damage against pitchers like Tylor Megill, Joey Lucchesi, Adrian Houser and Eric Lauer.

Francisco Alvarez C NYM N.Y. Mets • #4 • Age: 21 Matchups @WAS1, TB3, CLE3 Rostered 52% Alvarez appears to have taken over as the Mets' primary catcher, having started five straight games heading into the weekend, and the bat is waking up as a result. He's gone 6 for 16 with two homers and two doubles during that same five-game span.

Nick Senzel 3B CIN Cincinnati • #15 • Age: 27 Matchups @COL3, NYY3 Rostered 38% Senzel is eligible at second base, third base and the outfield and has looked competent enough at the plate this season to use in a week with favorable matchups. After visiting Colorado, the Reds will return home to face Clarke Schmidt and Jhony Brito from the Yankees rotation.