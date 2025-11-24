Although the schedule is slightly lighter this week due to the Thanksgiving break, we still have multiple teams playing four games. Soft tissue injuries continue to be an unwanted theme, resulting in unexpected opportunities for players all over the league. Collin Gillespie has been somewhat of a revelation in Phoenix, stepping in for the injured Jalen Green. Have we seen the best of him already, or can he continue to put up fantasy-relevant numbers?

Week 6 provides us with a six-day schedule as a result of the Thanksgiving holiday, with 10 teams suiting up four times and 18 teams taking the court three times, leaving the Magic and the Wizards as the only two teams with two games.

Sitting players who only go two or three times has its advantages, but fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out whom to play, regardless of game count. Being aware of back-to-back sets is also a key factor, especially with so many teams now sitting players during the home stretch.

Four Games: DET, IND, MEM, MIL, MIN, NOP, NYK, PHO, SAC, TOR

Three Games: ATL, BKN, BOS, CHA, CHI, CLE, DAL, DEN, GSW, HOU, LAC, LAL, MIA, OKC, PHI, POR, SAS, UTA

Two Games: ORL, WAS

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the fifth week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Guards

Consider starting: Collin Gillespie, PHO

Opponents: HOU, @SAC, @OKC, DEN

We need only think back 12 months to what Ty Jerome was doing for the Cavaliers to get a glimpse of what Gillespie has done thus far. He has been a top-100 player in standard nine-category leagues despite coming off the bench, serving as the backup point guard. Ongoing hamstring concerns for Jalen Green have provided Gillespie with additional playing time, of which he has taken full advantage. In his last four appearances, Gillespie has averaged 16 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.8 3-pointers, logging at least 28 minutes in three of those four games. Green is not due back anytime soon, meaning Gillespie's opportunities should continue. With four games tabled for this week, his recent play warrants a starting spot in most leagues.

Consider starting: Vince Williams Jr., MEM

Opponents: DEN, @NOP, @LAC, @SAC

With Ja Morant sidelined once again, Williams finds himself in a favorable situation. By default, he is basically the only true point guard remaining on the roster, outside of maybe Cam Spencer. Having started three straight games, Williams has averaged 9.3 points, 8 rebounds, 10 assists, and 1.3 steals, good enough for top-100 value. His scoring typically comes and goes, although his peripheral numbers are relatively consistent. The Grizzlies have four games coming up this week, likely resulting in another four starts for Williams. Assuming you can absorb the hit in points, he makes for a solid starting candidate.

Consider sitting: Bilal Coulibaly, WAS

Opponents: ATL, @IND

Viewed as more of a defensive specialist, Coulibaly has been serviceable at best since returning from injury. In those four games, he has averaged 8.7 points, 3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block, despite starting all four games. While his role does appear relatively secure, he simply isn't doing enough to warrant a roster spot in standard leagues, outside of specific punt builds. If you are holding him, shifting him to the bench with only two games coming up makes sense.

Forwards

Consider starting: Kyle Kuzma, MIL

Opponents: POR, @MIA, @NYK, BKN

Another player who has taken advantage of a situation where key players are out due to injury, Kuzma has been relatively productive over the past two weeks. In seven games during that span, he has averaged 14.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.3 steals. Giannis Antetokounmpo is likely to be out at least another week with a groin injury, while Bobby Portis has been underwhelming for the most part. Kuzma certainly has his flaws when it comes to analyzing his overall fantasy game, but in a case of quantity over quality, consider shifting him into your starting lineup this week.

Consider sitting: Zaccharie Risacher, ATL

Opponents: @WAS, CLE, @PHI

Even as a permanent starter, Risacher has been barely a top-200 player this season, averaging 11.8 points, 1 steal, and 1.4 3-pointers per game. Despite starting in every game he has played, he is only seeing 24.3 minutes per contest, far below what we might expect from a typical starting small forward. He offers very little outside of low-volume scoring, with serviceable steal numbers. He remains rostered in too many leagues, but if you are one of those who believe in him, at least have him on your bench this week, with only three games coming up.

Consider sitting: Tristan da Silva, ORL

Opponents: @PHI, @DET

Much like Kuzma, da Silva has been able to put himself on the standard league radar following an injury to a key piece, that being Paolo Banchero. Da Silva has now started in five straight games, averaging 14.2 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2.6 3-pointers. He has played at least 28 minutes in all five appearances, providing the team with an alternative scoring option behind Desmond Bane and Franz Wagner. However, his overall upside remains limited, and with only two games tabled for the next seven days, there simply might not be enough meat on the bone when it comes to starting him.

Centers

Consider starting: Isaiah Stewart, DET

Opponents: @IND, @BOS, ORL, @MIA

Although his stock could be trending in the wrong direction, it appears as though Stewart should be able to continue playing a meaningful role for the Pistons moving forward. With the team now fully healthy, it's hard to see him playing more than about 22 minutes on most nights. However, through 13 games, he has averaged 10.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, and 1.2 three-pointers in just 23 minutes per contest. His value is heavily reliant on blocks, an aspect of his game that he has clearly worked on over the past 12 months. As a specialist in a low-volume category, four games might be just enough to have him in your starting lineup this week.

Consider sitting: Wendell Carter Jr., ORL

Opponents: @PHI, @DET

Carter has been very consistent to begin the season, averaging 12.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 3-pointers, and 1.5 combined steals and blocks through the first 17 games. However, he missed Sunday's game against the Celtics due to an ankle sprain, the first game he has missed all season. Orlando only plays twice this week, and given there is a chance he misses one of those games, there is almost no way you can risk having him in your starting lineup.