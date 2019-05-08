2019 Outlook: Andy Isabella

2019 fantasy player outlook for Andy Isabella, WR, ARI

The Cardinals selected rookie receiver Andy Isabella in the second round of the NFL Draft from UMass, and he should compete for playing time right away. Isabella should be among the top four receivers in Arizona with Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk and fellow rookie Hakeem Butler, and coach Kliff Kingsbury is excited to use Isabella in a variety of ways. In 2018, Isabella led the nation in receiving yards (1,698) and finished his college career with 231 catches for 3,526 yards and 30 touchdowns, and he ran a 4.31 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, but Isabella is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all seasonal leagues. And in rookie-only drafts, Isabella is a second-round selection.

