2019 Outlook: James Conner

The Case For: Conner gave ammo to the "running backs don't matter" crowd and made Le'Veon Bell look expendable in 2018. In just 13 games, he topped 1,400 yards, scored 13 touchdowns and finished as a top-six running back in both formats. Now Bell is gone (as is Antonio Brown), so Fantasy players shouldn't have the same anxiety about his future. The Steelers are one of the last remaining teams to eschew the dreaded committee approach at running back. That may not be great for Conner's long-term viability, but it's outstanding for his 2019 value. Expect 20-plus touches a game and another top-10 season. ... The Case Against: While Conner may have replaced Bell with relative ease, I wouldn't be quite as certain about him performing without Brown. This was one of the most successful offenses in the NFL largely because of the resources teams had to dedicate to stopping arguably the best receiver in the NFL. If JuJu Smith-Schuster struggles to fill Brown's shoes, the offense could sputter. Conner should also plan on seeing more bodies in the box now that the Steelers only have one other playmaker opposing defenses truly fear. There's also been whispers coming out of Pittsburgh than Conner could share the lead role with either Jaylen Samuels or Benny Snell.