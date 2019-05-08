2019 Outlook: James Conner
2019 fantasy player outlook for James Conner, RB, PIT
The Case For: Conner gave ammo to the "running backs don't matter" crowd and made Le'Veon Bell look expendable in 2018. In just 13 games, he topped 1,400 yards, scored 13 touchdowns and finished as a top-six running back in both formats. Now Bell is gone (as is Antonio Brown), so Fantasy players shouldn't have the same anxiety about his future. The Steelers are one of the last remaining teams to eschew the dreaded committee approach at running back. That may not be great for Conner's long-term viability, but it's outstanding for his 2019 value. Expect 20-plus touches a game and another top-10 season. ... The Case Against: While Conner may have replaced Bell with relative ease, I wouldn't be quite as certain about him performing without Brown. This was one of the most successful offenses in the NFL largely because of the resources teams had to dedicate to stopping arguably the best receiver in the NFL. If JuJu Smith-Schuster struggles to fill Brown's shoes, the offense could sputter. Conner should also plan on seeing more bodies in the box now that the Steelers only have one other playmaker opposing defenses truly fear. There's also been whispers coming out of Pittsburgh than Conner could share the lead role with either Jaylen Samuels or Benny Snell.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...