2019 Outlook: Seahawks

2019 fantasy player outlook for Seahawks, DST, SEA

The Seahawks DST continues to be a work in progress, and this is not a unit to covet on Draft Day in most leagues. With Frank Clark (Kansas City) and Earl Thomas (Baltimore) gone this offseason, the Legion of Boom is no more. Seattle still has Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright on defense, and the team drafted potential impact rookies in L.J. Collier, Marquise Blair and Cody Barton, but the Seahawks DST was just No. 14 in Fantasy points last year. If you want to draft the Seahawks DST, do so with a late-round pick in most formats, but we consider this unit more of a No. 2 Fantasy option and not worth selecting in most leagues.

Our Latest Stories