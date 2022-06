Slayton saw both his involvement in the offense and his production wane in 2021, and there's little hope he'll bounce back. If Sterling Shepard starts the year on the PUP list and Wan'Dale Robinson struggles in camp, Slayton is probably the No. 3 receiver for the Giants, and even then he'd only be worth a very late draft pick. Slayton is a fine stash in deeper Dynasty leagues, but he can likely be ignored in redraft barring a surprising camp.