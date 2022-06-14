It is believed that Willis will spend the 2022 season on the bench behind starter Ryan Tannehill. The rookie third-round pick's path to consistent playing time will only clear if the Titans struggle, or if Tannehill struggles. Willis transferred from Auburn to Liberty and amassed 47 passing and 27 rushing touchdowns over two seasons (23 games). He's mature as far as running the ball goes, and he has a live arm, but his passing skill-set is raw, and he needs coaching to help his decision-making and accuracy. There's some hope for Willis to eventually become an absolutely dominant Fantasy quarterback thanks to his rushing, but it'll take time. No one should draft Willis in one-QB leagues, but he'll get attention in all two-QB formats: late in seasonal leagues and middle-to-late in keeper formats and Dynasty start-ups. Similarly, Willis will be a second-round pick in one-QB rookie-only drafts but potentially a top-three choice in two-QB rookie-only formats.